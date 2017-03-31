A report claims that Manchester United offer Napoli forward Dries Mertens the chance to double his money at Old Trafford.

The Napoli forward has scored 25 goals in all competitions for his Italian club this term, including 20 times in Serie A.

The Belgian international will be out of contract at the end of next season, however, and it is understood that talks over an extension have stalled as the attacker considers a move away from Naples.

It was reported that Man United held 'secret talks' with the 29-year-old earlier this month, and according to La Repubblica, the Red Devils have offered Mertens more than £4m a year after tax to move to England.

Mertens scored five times in seven Champions League appearances for Napoli this season.