Manchester United reportedly held 'secret talks' with Napoli forward Dries Mertens earlier this week.

Mertens, 29, has scored 23 goals in all competitions for Napoli this season, including 18 times in Serie A.

The Belgian international will be out of contract with his Italian club at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, however, and it is understood that the forward is stalling on signing an extension.

According to II Mattino, Mertens met with representatives of Man United at a hotel in Naples earlier this week to discuss a potential move to Old Trafford at the end of the current season.

Mertens was on the scoresheet in Napoli's Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, but the forward could not prevent his team from exiting the competition to the holders.