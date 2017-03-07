Mar 7, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stadio San Paolo
Napoli
1-3
Real Madrid
Mertens (24')
Allan (55'), Diawara (89')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Ramos (52', 57'), Morata (91')

Result: Real Madrid through to quarter-finals of Champions League

Real Madrid book their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after recording a 3-1 win at Napoli in the second leg of their last-16 tie.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 21:45 UK

Real Madrid have booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after recording a 3-1 win over Napoli in the second leg of their last-16 tie in Naples on Tuesday night.

The reigning champions entered the match with a 3-1 lead from the first leg in Madrid, and a double from Sergio Ramos and late Alvaro Morata finish helped Zinedine Zidane's side ease into the next round with a 6-2 aggregate score.

Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016© Getty Images

Napoli's leading scorer this season Dries Mertens overcame an ankle problem to start for the hosts, and there were also spots in the XI for midfield pair Allan and Amadou Diawara as head coach Maurizio Sarri shuffled his pack.

As for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale returned from injury and league suspension respectively to start alongside Karim Benzema in the final third, while Dani Carvajal, Marcelo and Toni Kroos also returned to the selection.

Napoli went after Real Madrid in the early moments and had a half-chance inside two minutes when Diawara fed Mertens on the edge of the away side's box, but his effort was just deflected over Keylor Navas's crossbar.

Indeed, the opening 10 minutes of the clash were played in Real Madrid's half of the field as Marek Hamsik, who fired a low effort wide of Navas's post early on, continued to pick passes in the final third, with Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne both willing runners for the Italians.

Insigne came close to finding the bottom corner with a driven effort in the 14th minute as Napoli continued to put the pressure on the European champions, but Navas was on hand to make a smart save, before Pepe Reina kept out a long-range Kroos effort down the other end of the field.

Reina was again called into action in the 18th minute to keep out an attempt from Bale, and it was at that point that Real Madrid just started to settle after Napoli flew out the traps in search of an early goal.

It was the home side that made the breakthrough on the night in the 24th minute, however, when Mertens smashed the ball into the bottom corner after a cute pass from Hamsik had released the Belgian inside the Real Madrid box.

Los Blancos should have levelled the scores five minutes later when Ronaldo rounded Reina inside the Napoli box following a swift counter-attack, but the number seven somehow struck the post in front of an open goal.

Kalidou Koulibaly had a super chance to send Napoli 2-0 ahead 10 minutes before the break when he rose unchallenged inside the Real Madrid box, but the centre-back's header was over the crossbar.

It was then Napoli's turn to strike the woodwork as Mertens fired against the post after freeing himself inside the Real Madrid box following more lacklustre defending from the Spanish giants.

Napoli's coach Maurizio Sarri gestures during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale Milano at Stadio San Paolo on November 30, 2015 in Naples, Italy.© Getty Images

Real Madrid had a half-chance to level the scores early in the second period when Benzema worked some space inside the Napoli box, but the French striker's effort was always wide of Reina's near post.

The visitors were more progressive and more threatening in the final third, however, and found an equaliser in the 52nd minute when Ramos rose highest inside the Napoli box to head an in-swinging Kroos corner into the back of the net.

Napoli boss Sarri looked to his bench for the first time in the 56th minute as Marko Rog replaced Allan, but the tie was effectively over one minute later when Ramos headed another Kroos corner into the back of the net to send Real Madrid 5-2 ahead on aggregate.

Rog tried his luck from distance in the 65th minute as Napoli desperately tried to respond, but the midfielder's effort was always too high as Real Madrid closed on a spot in the quarter-finals once again.

Arkadiusz Milik was next off the Napoli bench 20 minutes from time, but the striker found it difficult to make his mark during a period where Real Madrid had locked down their defence and adopted purely a counter-attacking approach.

Ronaldo might have scored a third for the visitors in the 73rd minute after breaking into the Napoli box and rounding Reina, but the former Liverpool goalkeeper did well to press the Portuguese into a wide position and the chance evaporated.

Isco and Morata followed Lucas Vasquez onto the pitch as Zidane looked to his bench in the latter stages, and in truth, chances were few and far between during a stage where both managers were already looking ahead to the next match.

Rog hit another one from distance five minutes from time as Napoli looked for a second, while Real Madrid came close down the other end as Carvajal just missed the crossbar from inside the box.

Space continued to open for Zidane's side on the counter-attack, and the 11-time European Cup winners rounded off the match in style when Morata swept the ball into an empty net in the 91st minute after Reina had denied Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona26186276215560
2Real Madrid25185267264159
3Sevilla26175450302056
4Atletico MadridAtletico26147548222649
5Real Sociedad2615384236648
6Villarreal26129538191945
7Athletic Bilbao2612593230241
8EibarEibar2611694237539
9Espanyol269983535036
10Celta Vigo25105103944-535
11AlavesAlaves2681082632-634
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2688104041-132
13Valencia2685133546-1129
14Real Betis2576122741-1427
15Malaga2668123243-1126
16Leganes2666142140-1924
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2558122840-1223
18Granada2647152454-3019
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2645172755-2817
20Osasuna2617182764-3710
> Full Version
 