Wales defender Neil Taylor to serve a two-game ban for breaking Seamus Coleman's leg during a World Cup qualifier in March.

The 28-year-old, who plays his club football for Aston Villa, was given a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on his Republic of Ireland opponent during a goalless draw on March 24.

The world governing body opened disciplinary proceedings against the defender and now it has been confirmed that Taylor will serve a two-game suspension.

This means that Wales manager Chris Coleman will not be able to select the Villa man for World Cup qualifiers against Serbia in June and Austria in September.

Everton full-back Coleman is expected to be on the sidelines for a significant period of time after undergoing surgery on his fibula and tibia.