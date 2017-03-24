FIFA reportedly opens proceedings against Neil Taylor after his tackle broke Seamus Coleman's leg during last week's match between Wales and Republic of Ireland.

FIFA has reportedly opened disciplinary proceedings against Neil Taylor after the Wales international's tackle resulted in a broken leg for the Republic of Ireland's Seamus Coleman.

The Swansea City left-back was given a straight red card after the challenge in the 69th minute of the goalless draw at the Aviva Stadium last Friday.

The serious leg-break dominated the World Cup qualifier, and now Taylor could be facing further punishment after FIFA stepped in, according to PA.

Taylor will already miss Wales' next qualifier away to Serbia due to an automatic one-match ban, but once the world governing body have concluded their proceedings, it could be extended further.

The full-back will now turn his attention to Premier League action when Swansea take on Middlesbrough at the Liberty Stadium this weekend.