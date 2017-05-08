Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez, who is currently on loan at Alaves, reportedly passes a medical at city rivals Real Madrid ahead of a possible summer move.

The 19-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Alaves, where he has made 30 La Liga appearances this season.

Hernandez extended his contract with Atletico until 2021 just last season, but AS reports that the left-back is now set to confirm his move across the Spanish capital at the end of the campaign.

The Madrid clubs are reported to have a pact in which they do not try to sign players from one another, but the France Under-20 international could break that.

Hernandez, whose brother Lucas is also contracted to Atletico, had been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Liverpool too, but Real have seemingly beaten their rivals to his signature.

The report goes on to claim that Hernandez will sign a five-year deal at the Bernabeu and that Real will meet his €24m (£20.2m) release clause.