New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Atletico Madrid starlet Theo Hernandez 'passes medical at Real Madrid'

A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
© Getty Images
Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez, who is currently on loan at Alaves, reportedly passes a medical at city rivals Real Madrid ahead of a possible summer move.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 14:59 UK

Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez has reportedly passed a medical at city rivals Real Madrid ahead of a summer move to the Bernabeu.

The 19-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Alaves, where he has made 30 La Liga appearances this season.

Hernandez extended his contract with Atletico until 2021 just last season, but AS reports that the left-back is now set to confirm his move across the Spanish capital at the end of the campaign.

The Madrid clubs are reported to have a pact in which they do not try to sign players from one another, but the France Under-20 international could break that.

Hernandez, whose brother Lucas is also contracted to Atletico, had been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Liverpool too, but Real have seemingly beaten their rivals to his signature.

The report goes on to claim that Hernandez will sign a five-year deal at the Bernabeu and that Real will meet his €24m (£20.2m) release clause.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Hernandez 'open to Real Madrid move'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Theo Hernandez, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
James Milner and Dusan Tadic in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 Southampton - as it happened
 A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Atletico Madrid starlet Theo Hernandez 'passes medical at Real Madrid'
 Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
David Moyes urges Jordan Pickford to stay at Sunderland
Benitez plays down talk of Reina moveJurgen Klopp: 'Nobody has given up'Lovren defends Milner after penalty missSix PL clubs hold interest in Pickford?Klopp unhappy with state of Anfield pitch
Klopp: 'Southampton draw is point gained'Milner apologises for penalty missResult: Milner misses penalty in Liverpool drawTeam News: Liverpool field unchanged starting XIBalague: 'No Barcelona interest in Coutinho'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Sergio Aguero 'to reject Manchester United interest'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe 'not interested in Manchester United move'
 A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Atletico Madrid starlet Theo Hernandez 'passes medical at Real Madrid'
Alvaro Morata agrees to Chelsea transfer?Zidane "very happy" with Madrid displayResult: Madrid thrash Granada to move level at topZidane plays down Mbappe speculationReport: Mbappe agrees Real Madrid move
Real plan shock move for Wijnaldum?Dani Carvajal suffers hamstring injuryChelsea to give new contract to Courtois?Zidane hails "brilliant" Real Madrid displaySimeone not giving up on CL semi-final
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal - as it happened
 A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Atletico Madrid starlet Theo Hernandez 'passes medical at Real Madrid'
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Lionel Messi brace helps Barcelona three points clear
Barca chief: 'Enrique replacement chosen'Enrique hails "ballet dancer" NeymarBarca chief: 'Messi close to signing deal'Balague: 'No Barcelona interest in Coutinho'Team News: Two changes for Barcelona
FIFA rescinds Lionel Messi banNeymar to stand trial for alleged fraud and corruptionKoeman: 'I won't be next Barcelona manager'Agent: 'Turan to stay at Barcelona'Report: Blanc in frame for Barcelona job
> Barcelona Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Atletico Madrid starlet Theo Hernandez 'passes medical at Real Madrid'
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann agrees personal terms with Manchester United?
 Enrique Cerezo during the Fernando Torres presentation as new Club Atletico de Madrid signing at Vicente Calderon Stadium on January 4, 2015
Enrique Cerezo: 'No bids for Theo Hernandez'
Lacazette only interested in CL footballSimeone not giving up on CL semi-finalKroos: 'Real surpassed expectations'Ronaldo: 'CL semi-final not over'Result: Ronaldo nets hat-trick against Atletico
Team News: Two changes apiece in CL Madrid derbyLive Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico - as it happenedGriezmann wants close to £300k a week at United?Preview: Real Madrid vs. Atletico MadridGimenez ruled out of Real Madrid tie
> Atletico Madrid Homepage
More Alaves News
A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Atletico Madrid starlet Theo Hernandez 'passes medical at Real Madrid'
 Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Diego Simeone relaxed over Theo Hernandez future
 Sports Mole logo
Theo Hernandez 'open to Real Madrid move'
Result: Real Madrid move five points clear at topLive Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves - as it happenedResult: Title-chasing Sevilla held at AlavesVicente Calderon to host Copa del Rey finalSan Mames unable to host Copa final
Result: Barcelona thump Alaves to top La LigaLive Commentary: Alaves 0-6 Barcelona - as it happenedAlaves want Copa final at San MamesResult: Alaves hold Celta in Copa del Rey semiResult: Alaves hold Celta in Copa del Rey semi
> Alaves Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 