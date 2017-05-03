Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo denies that his club have received bids for in-demand defender Theo Hernandez.

Hernandez, whose brother Lucas Hernandez is in the first team at Atletico, is currently on loan at Alaves, where he has made 30 La Liga appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City have all been linked with a move for the 19-year-old, despite the fact that he only signed a new five-year contract at the Vicente Calderon last summer.

Cerezo has insisted that "no-one has approached" Atletico over a move for Hernandez, but the president has hinted that his club would sell for the right price at the end of the season.

"Theo is an Atletico Madrid player and up to now, as far as I am aware, no-one has approached us," Cerezo told Cadena SER. "We cannot speak about hypotheses. There is a code, as with all clubs. When we want a player, we speak with the club and then with the player.

"Things happen when they have to happen and they are how they have to be. I always say that the players play where they want to play. We have no intention of selling any player, but if they come with offers that could interest the player, they talk with us."

Last month, Hernandez hinted that he would be open to a move to Real Madrid.