New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Enrique Cerezo: 'No bids for Theo Hernandez'

Enrique Cerezo during the Fernando Torres presentation as new Club Atletico de Madrid signing at Vicente Calderon Stadium on January 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo denies that his club have received bids for in-demand defender Theo Hernandez.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has denied that his club have received bids for in-demand defender Theo Hernandez.

Hernandez, whose brother Lucas Hernandez is in the first team at Atletico, is currently on loan at Alaves, where he has made 30 La Liga appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City have all been linked with a move for the 19-year-old, despite the fact that he only signed a new five-year contract at the Vicente Calderon last summer.

Cerezo has insisted that "no-one has approached" Atletico over a move for Hernandez, but the president has hinted that his club would sell for the right price at the end of the season.

"Theo is an Atletico Madrid player and up to now, as far as I am aware, no-one has approached us," Cerezo told Cadena SER. "We cannot speak about hypotheses. There is a code, as with all clubs. When we want a player, we speak with the club and then with the player.

"Things happen when they have to happen and they are how they have to be. I always say that the players play where they want to play. We have no intention of selling any player, but if they come with offers that could interest the player, they talk with us."

Last month, Hernandez hinted that he would be open to a move to Real Madrid.

Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Read Next:
Lacazette only interested in CL football
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Enrique Cerezo, Theo Hernandez, Lucas Hernandez, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico Madrid - as it happened
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Cristiano Ronaldo nets hat-trick against Atletico Madrid
 Enrique Cerezo during the Fernando Torres presentation as new Club Atletico de Madrid signing at Vicente Calderon Stadium on January 4, 2015
Enrique Cerezo: 'No bids for Theo Hernandez'
Lacazette only interested in CL footballSimeone not giving up on CL semi-finalKroos: 'Real surpassed expectations'Ronaldo: 'CL semi-final not over'Team News: Two changes apiece in CL Madrid derby
Griezmann wants close to £300k a week at United?Preview: Real Madrid vs. Atletico MadridGimenez ruled out of Real Madrid tieLucas Hernandez signs new Atletico dealAtletico 'favourites to sign Lucas Moura'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona352564104337181
2Real Madrid34256392395381
3Atletico MadridAtletico35218665254071
4Sevilla35208762441868
5Villarreal35189852282463
6Athletic Bilbao351951151381362
7Real Sociedad35194125448661
8EibarEibar35159115445954
9Espanyol351311114547-250
10AlavesAlaves351212113641-548
11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
12Malaga35119154451-742
13Valencia35117175061-1140
14Las PalmasLas Palmas35109165266-1439
15Real Betis35107183857-1937
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo35711173959-2032
17Leganes3579193053-2330
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3559213870-3224
RGranada3548232874-4620
ROsasuna35310223784-4719
> Full Version
 