Manchester United interested in Harry Kane?

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Manchester United will reportedly attempt to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer if they fail to land Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.
Manchester United are reportedly preparing a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane should they fail to tempt Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid this summer.

Griezmann is United manager Jose Mourinho's top target for next season and the club are prepared to pay the £85m required to activate his release clause.

The 25-year-old has insisted that he is happy in the Spanish capital, however, while Atletico president Enrique Cerezo has claimed that the Frenchman will remain with them "for a long time".

According to the Daily Star, Mourinho is planning to launch an "audacious attempt" to woo Kane if Griezmann decides against moving to Old Trafford and envisages him forming a long-term partnership with Marcus Rashford up front.

Kane - currently joint top-scorer in the Premier League - signed a new contract earlier this season keeping him with Spurs until 2022.

The London side's chairman Daniel Levy is notoriously hard-nosed in the transfer market and it is thought that United would have to spend close to the £86m that Real Madrid paid Spurs for Gareth Bale in 2013 in order to tempt him into selling the club's star asset.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
