Alaves president Josean Quarejeta has claimed that his club 'have no idea what is happening' in relation to Theo Hernandez's reported move to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

On Monday, it was claimed that Atletico Madrid defender Theo, who is currently on loan at Alaves, has passed a medical with Real Madrid ahead of a summer move to the Bernabeu.

However, Quarejeta has revealed that Alaves have not been informed of any decision regarding Theo's future.

"We did not have any idea what was happening, we just learned via the media that he had done a medical," Querejeta told Onda Cero. "We have a good personal and club relationship [with Real Madrid], so we were a bit surprised.

"We know the player belongs to Atletico Madrid so we were surprised he would do tests for another club without anyone telling us when he is with our club at the moment. We only hear rumours in the media, nobody, not Atletico, nor Madrid, nor Barcelona, have spoken to us about him."

Theo, 19, who has also been linked with a move to Barcelona and Manchester City, has made 31 La Liga appearances for Alaves during the 2016-17 campaign.