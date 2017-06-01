West Bromwich Albion are reportedly considering making a move for Montpellier HSC striker Steve Mounie.

Montpellier HSC striker Steve Mounie has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for West Bromwich Albion.

While the Baggies earned plaudits for some of their results in the Premier League this season, they struggled for goals throughout the campaign and it eventually cost them eighth place in the standings.

Salomon Rondon ended the season as their top goalscorer with eight goals, but it appears that head coach Tony Pulis is attempting to rectify the problem.

According to Sky Sports News, Pulis is taking a look at Benin international Mounie, who scored 14 times in 35 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

However, it has been claimed that his alleged price-tag of £13m could put off West Brom, who may look to find more value elsewhere as Pulis reshapes his squad.

He will also require a replacement for Darren Fletcher after the midfielder opted to leave The Hawthorns for Stoke City.