New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Bromwich Albion consider move for Montpellier HSC forward Steve Mounie?

Tony Pulis calls the shots during the Premier League game between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion on April 9, 2016
© Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion are reportedly considering making a move for Montpellier HSC striker Steve Mounie.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 19:35 UK

Montpellier HSC striker Steve Mounie has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for West Bromwich Albion.

While the Baggies earned plaudits for some of their results in the Premier League this season, they struggled for goals throughout the campaign and it eventually cost them eighth place in the standings.

Salomon Rondon ended the season as their top goalscorer with eight goals, but it appears that head coach Tony Pulis is attempting to rectify the problem.

According to Sky Sports News, Pulis is taking a look at Benin international Mounie, who scored 14 times in 35 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

However, it has been claimed that his alleged price-tag of £13m could put off West Brom, who may look to find more value elsewhere as Pulis reshapes his squad.

He will also require a replacement for Darren Fletcher after the midfielder opted to leave The Hawthorns for Stoke City.

New generic football image
Read Next:
PL trio interested in Montpellier striker?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Steve Mounie, Salomon Rondon, Tony Pulis, Darren Fletcher, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
West Bromwich Albion captain Darren Fletcher in action during the Premier League match against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on August 28, 2016
Stoke City confirm Darren Fletcher signing
 Tony Pulis calls the shots during the Premier League game between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion on April 9, 2016
West Bromwich Albion consider move for Montpellier HSC forward Steve Mounie?
 A fully-clothed Max Kruse in action for Wolfsburg in February 2016
Report: West Bromwich Albion head up list of English clubs chasing Max Kruse
Fletcher to swap West Brom for Stoke?Deeney 'would cost clubs £32m to sign'Pulis 'considering West Brom future'Baggies eyeing move for Troy Deeney?Report: Watford want £35m for Deeney
Newcastle join race for William Carvalho?Pulis 'plans to offload McManaman'Arsenal make move for Henry Onyekuru?Leicester, West Brom keen on Ben Gibson?Result: Llorente strikes late to earn comeback win
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Montpellier HSC News
Tony Pulis calls the shots during the Premier League game between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion on April 9, 2016
West Bromwich Albion consider move for Montpellier HSC forward Steve Mounie?
 Montpelliers French forward Ryad Boudebouz (L) vies with Marseille's Spanish defender Javier Manquillo during the French L1 football match Olympique de Marseille against Montpellier on December 6, 2015 at Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southern France.
Premier League clubs eyeing Ryad Boudebouz signing?
 Sports Mole logo
Premier League trio interested in Montpellier striker?
Sunderland planning move for Boudebouz?Montpellier players facing weight finesPremier League trio 'want Montpellier star'Stephane Sessegnon signs for MontpellierRolland Courbis resigns from Montpellier
Result: Nice return to winning waysResult: Montpellier edge past 10-man GuingampResult: Marseille come from behind for Montpellier drawResult: Zoua, Lungeny give Gazelec Ajaccio winCourbis hails 'intelligent' Montpellier
> Montpellier HSC Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 