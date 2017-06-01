Darren Fletcher has agreed to join Stoke City when his West Bromwich Albion contract ends this summer, according to reports.
The 33-year-old has been an ever-present at the Hawthorns for the past 18 months, making 97 appearances in all competitions.
According to the Daily Record, however, Fletcher has decided to move on despite being offered a new contract by West Brom, with the Bet365 Stadium his chosen destination.
The report goes on to claim that the former Manchester United man will pen a two-year deal with Stoke, who are managed by fellow former Red Devil Mark Hughes.
Fletcher is in Scotland's squad to take on England in this month's World Cup qualifier.