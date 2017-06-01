New Transfer Talk header

Report: Darren Fletcher to swap West Bromwich Albion for Stoke City

West Bromwich Albion captain Darren Fletcher in action during the Premier League match against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on August 28, 2016
Darren Fletcher will join Stoke City when his West Bromwich Albion contract ends this summer, according to reports.
Thursday, June 1, 2017

Darren Fletcher has agreed to join Stoke City when his West Bromwich Albion contract ends this summer, according to reports.

The 33-year-old has been an ever-present at the Hawthorns for the past 18 months, making 97 appearances in all competitions.

According to the Daily Record, however, Fletcher has decided to move on despite being offered a new contract by West Brom, with the Bet365 Stadium his chosen destination.

The report goes on to claim that the former Manchester United man will pen a two-year deal with Stoke, who are managed by fellow former Red Devil Mark Hughes.

Fletcher is in Scotland's squad to take on England in this month's World Cup qualifier.

Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant calls out to teammates in the match against Manchester City on March 8, 2017
