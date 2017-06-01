Stoke City complete the signing of West Bromwich Albion midfielder Darren Fletcher on a free transfer.

Stoke City have completed the signing of West Bromwich Albion midfielder Darren Fletcher.

Earlier on Thursday, reports emerged that Fletcher - who was out of contract at The Hawthorns at the end of the month - had been holding discussions with a switch to the Potteries.

It has now emerged that after declining a new deal with the Baggies, the Scot has decided to pen a two-year contract with Stoke, starting from July 1.

The 33-year-old told the club's official website: "It's all happened incredibly quickly, but I am delighted to be here.

"This is a fantastic Club with a top manager and a great group of players and I am really looking forward to this opportunity.

"I loved every moment of my time at West Bromwich Albion and I loved every moment of my time with Manchester United, but this is a new challenge for me now, and I like to think I respond well to new challenges."

During his time in the West Midlands, Fletcher scored six goals in 97 appearances in all competitions.