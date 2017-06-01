New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Stoke City confirm Darren Fletcher signing

West Bromwich Albion captain Darren Fletcher in action during the Premier League match against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on August 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Stoke City complete the signing of West Bromwich Albion midfielder Darren Fletcher on a free transfer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 17:12 UK

Stoke City have completed the signing of West Bromwich Albion midfielder Darren Fletcher.

Earlier on Thursday, reports emerged that Fletcher - who was out of contract at The Hawthorns at the end of the month - had been holding discussions with a switch to the Potteries.

It has now emerged that after declining a new deal with the Baggies, the Scot has decided to pen a two-year contract with Stoke, starting from July 1.

The 33-year-old told the club's official website: "It's all happened incredibly quickly, but I am delighted to be here.

"This is a fantastic Club with a top manager and a great group of players and I am really looking forward to this opportunity.

"I loved every moment of my time at West Bromwich Albion and I loved every moment of my time with Manchester United, but this is a new challenge for me now, and I like to think I respond well to new challenges."

During his time in the West Midlands, Fletcher scored six goals in 97 appearances in all competitions.

West Bromwich Albion captain Darren Fletcher in action during the Premier League match against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on August 28, 2016
Read Next:
Fletcher to swap West Brom for Stoke?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Darren Fletcher, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
West Bromwich Albion captain Darren Fletcher in action during the Premier League match against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on August 28, 2016
Stoke City confirm Darren Fletcher signing
 West Bromwich Albion captain Darren Fletcher in action during the Premier League match against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on August 28, 2016
Report: Darren Fletcher to swap West Bromwich Albion for Stoke City
 A fully-clothed Max Kruse in action for Wolfsburg in February 2016
Report: West Bromwich Albion head up list of English clubs chasing Max Kruse
Mignolet: 'Stoke match was turning point'Bournemouth, Watford monitoring Lee Grant?Stoke 'prepare £45m move for Rooney'Bardsley pens extension to Stoke dealGeoff Cameron signs Stoke City extension
Result: Crouch nets winner as Stoke beat SaintsTeam News: Two changes apiece for Saints, StokeHughes disappointed with Stoke seasonHughes not willing to sell Lee GrantHughes 'frustrated' by Martins Indi talks
> Stoke City Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
West Bromwich Albion captain Darren Fletcher in action during the Premier League match against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on August 28, 2016
Stoke City confirm Darren Fletcher signing
 West Bromwich Albion captain Darren Fletcher in action during the Premier League match against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on August 28, 2016
Report: Darren Fletcher to swap West Bromwich Albion for Stoke City
 A fully-clothed Max Kruse in action for Wolfsburg in February 2016
Report: West Bromwich Albion head up list of English clubs chasing Max Kruse
Deeney 'would cost clubs £32m to sign'Pulis 'considering West Brom future'Baggies eyeing move for Troy Deeney?Report: Watford want £35m for DeeneyNewcastle join race for William Carvalho?
Pulis 'plans to offload McManaman'Arsenal make move for Henry Onyekuru?Leicester, West Brom keen on Ben Gibson?Result: Llorente strikes late to earn comeback winTeam News: Two changes for Swans ahead of Baggies clash
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 