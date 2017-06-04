Free agent Shay Given is hoping for one final challenge in the sport before bringing down the curtain on his long-running career.

Shay Given has revealed that he could be tempted to drop down into the Championship next season for "one last hurrah".

The 41-year-old is soon to be a free agent as he has just one month left to run on his Stoke City contract and will not be offered fresh terms.

Given has ruled out calling time on his long-running career, which has seen him play 636 times for club and country, but acknowledges that he will struggle to earn the number-one jersey at a Premier League club.

"I am 41, but I do feel I could go on for another year, be it as a number two or three in the Premier League, or number one in the Championship," he told the Irish Sunday Independent. "There might be one last hurrah, a promotion, it just depends what is out there.

"I have no divine right to get a club but if someone came along and it was of interest, it might happen. I know the end is near. It could be this year, could be next year, but once you do retire, especially at my age, you can't go back in six months and say, 'I've changed my mind and I want to give it another go', and every ex-player I speak to says continue as long as you can.

"There are a couple of options, which is encouraging. I know if the phone doesn't ring by the end of the window, then I won't be moping around because the party is over, but I do feel I could play another year, definitely."

Given played just six times for Stoke in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign, with Lee Grant filling in between the sticks for the injured Jack Butland.