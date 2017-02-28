Stoke City manager Mark Hughes is set for a summer overhaul of his squad, with the likes of club-record signing Giannelli Imbula and Bojan Krkic among those to leave.

Imbula joined the Potters for a club-record £18.3m last January but has failed to establish himself as a regular starter this season, making just 14 appearances across all competitions.

Bojan, meanwhile, was sent on loan to Mainz in January and faces an uncertain future when he returns to the bet365 Stadium, while loanee Wilfried Bony will return to Manchester City having not featured for Stoke since December 27.

The likes of Ibrahim Afellay, Stephen Ireland and Shay Given are all out of contract at the end of the season too, while the Daily Telegraph reports that the club are open to offers for Philipp Wollscheid, Marc Muniesa and Joselu.

Hughes and the Stoke board are reportedly keen to lower the average age of the squad, although 32-year-old Glen Johnson - who has the option of an additional year in his contract - is expected to stay.

The Potters were thrashed 4-0 by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday but still remain on course for a fourth consecutive top-half finish this season.