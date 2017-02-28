New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Giannelli Imbula, Bojan Krkic 'set for Stoke City exits this summer'

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes is set for a summer overhaul of his squad, with the likes of club-record signing Giannelli Imbula and Bojan Krkic among those to leave.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 13:47 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes is reportedly planning a major overhaul of his squad this summer, with the likes of Giannelli Imbula and Bojan Krkic among the players expected to be offloaded.

Imbula joined the Potters for a club-record £18.3m last January but has failed to establish himself as a regular starter this season, making just 14 appearances across all competitions.

Bojan, meanwhile, was sent on loan to Mainz in January and faces an uncertain future when he returns to the bet365 Stadium, while loanee Wilfried Bony will return to Manchester City having not featured for Stoke since December 27.

The likes of Ibrahim Afellay, Stephen Ireland and Shay Given are all out of contract at the end of the season too, while the Daily Telegraph reports that the club are open to offers for Philipp Wollscheid, Marc Muniesa and Joselu.

Hughes and the Stoke board are reportedly keen to lower the average age of the squad, although 32-year-old Glen Johnson - who has the option of an additional year in his contract - is expected to stay.

The Potters were thrashed 4-0 by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday but still remain on course for a fourth consecutive top-half finish this season.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Read Next:
Hughes slams poor Stoke defending at Spurs
>
View our homepages for Bojan Krkic, Giannelli Imbula, Mark Hughes, Wilfried Bony, Ibrahim Afellay, Stephen Ireland, Shay Given, Philipp Wollscheid, Marc Muniesa, Joselu, Glen Johnson, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Giannelli Imbula, Bojan Krkic 'set for Stoke City exits this summer'
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Harry Kane hat-trick earns Tottenham Hotspur easy win over Stoke City
 Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Mark Hughes: 'Goals conceded by Stoke City not good enough at any level'
Team News: Spurs, Stoke remain unchangedLive Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Stoke City - as it happenedHughes: 'Dele Alli deserved red card'Preview: Tottenham vs. StokeCrouch: 'Stoke will benefit from Dubai trip'
Berahino aiming for first Stoke startIbrahim Afellay 'unsure of Stoke future'Pulis angry with "disgraceful" Shawcross leakTomkins: 'Palace need to stay positive'Mark Hughes: "It was a hard-fought win"
> Stoke City Homepage



Live Football
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
DFB-Pokal
Coppa Italia
Taca de Portugal
Coupe de France
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 