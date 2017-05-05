New Transfer Talk header

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes believes that Jack Butland will stay at the bet365 Stadium for the time being as there is no real reason to move on just yet.
Mark Hughes has insisted that Jack Butland can see the benefits of turning down lucrative offers from elsewhere and instead sticking with Stoke City for another season.

The England international recently returned to action following a frustrating 13-month spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury, starting the Potters' last two games.

Butland stood out in Stoke's 0-0 draw with West Ham United last weekend by pulling off a number of impressive stops, leading to supposed interest from Premier League heavyweights Manchester City and Chelsea.

Hughes is confident of keeping hold of the 24-year-old for the time being, though, as all his aspirations can be fulfilled at the bet365 Stadium.

"Jack's an outstanding keeper and I'm sure in the future there will probably be more concrete interest rather than just speculation after getting back in the team after 12 months out," he told reporters.

"It's to be expected, but from Jack's point of view he's clear in his own mind he just need to get back fit and well and establish himself in the first team here.

"Once he's over that process, then any further ambitions have to be looked at in the future. "He understands what he's got here. He's got a good club playing in the Premier League and has senior England recognition here.

"Jack will have suitors in future, no doubt, because he's an outstanding keeper, and a young England keeper as well, but that's for the future. His immediate focus is playing well for Stoke and making sure he's OK."

Butland has taken back the gloves from Lee Grant, who impressed when standing in for the Englishman for a large part of 2016-17.

