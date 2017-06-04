New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Antoine Griezmann: 'It would be dirty to leave Atletico Madrid now'

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Antoine Griezmann reveals that he will stay at Atletico Madrid this summer and thinks it would be a "dirty move" to leave after their transfer ban was upheld.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 12:30 UK

Antoine Griezmann has confirmed that he will stay at Atletico Madrid this summer.

The France international had been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, having previously rated his chances of joining the club as "six out of 10."

However, any potential switch was made more complicated after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a ban preventing Atletico from registering new players.

The Red Devils have subsequently cooled their interest and Griezmann told French television show Telefoot on Sunday that he recognised that it is now a "hard time" for Atletico.

"The ruling of the CAS has come through. Atletico cannot recruit. With my sporting advisor, Eric Olhats, we decided to stay," the striker said.

"It's a hard time for the club. It would be a dirty move to leave now. We talked to the leaders and we will be back for next season."

Atletico, along with Real Madrid, were handed two-window transfer bans in January 2016 for multiple breaches of global football's rules on the registration of Under-18s and both clubs failed in their appeals to FIFA last September.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Read Next:
Man United 'agree deal to sign Griezmann'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antoine Griezmann, Eric Olhats, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
Valencia 'bid £30m for Ander Herrera'
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann: 'It would be dirty to leave Atletico Madrid now'
 Gareth Bale and his top knot in action during the game between Valencia and Real Madrid on January 3, 2016
Report: Manchester United rekindle interest in Gareth Bale
Rooney to be offered up in Lukaku deal?Real Madrid 'prepare formal De Gea bid'Gerrard to miss out on Carrick testimonialUnited 'to let Zlatan Ibrahimovic leave'Real open to Man United offer for Bale?
Lindelof plays down Man United talkRonaldo hails "very good" De GeaGiggs: 'Griezmann still on United radar'Marouane Fellaini not ruling out China moveHerrera pledges future to Man United
> Manchester United Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann: 'It would be dirty to leave Atletico Madrid now'
 Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Diego Costa to leave Chelsea in January?
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Ryan Giggs: 'Antoine Griezmann will still be on Manchester United radar'
Lyon president provides Lacazette updateGriezmann suggests he will stay at AtletiGriezmann 'not a priority' for Man United?Atletico transfer ban upheld by CASGriezmann: 'Future not in my hands'
Pogba hints at Griezmann swoopRamos tells Man Utd to buy GriezmannSaul: 'Costa welcome back at Atletico'Griezmann 'tells Atleti he wants to leave'Saul: 'Atletico can cope without Griezmann'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
 