A report claims that Anderlecht striker Lukasz Teodorczyk is on the radar of Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton, both of whom are weighing up a summer bid.

Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton will reportedly battle it out for the signing of £10m-rated Anderlecht striker Lukasz Teodorczyk.

The Polish international is in demand after scoring 28 times in 47 appearances this season, earning links to an array of European clubs.

West Ham United were recently linked with a move, and The Mirror reports that Liverpool and Everton have also now shown an interest and are weighing up a bid.

Anderlecht are said to be holding out for the 26-year-old's valuation to be met in full, with three years left to run on his current deal.

Sevilla are understood to have already opened discussions with Teodorczyk over a summer move, but they have since cooled their interest after a failure to agree personal terms.