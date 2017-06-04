New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal 'increase Kylian Mbappe bid to £95m'

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Arsenal reportedly increase their offer for Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe to a world-record £95m.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 09:38 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly increased his offer for Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe to a world-record £95m.

The Gunners are already thought to have had an £87m offer for the 18-year-old forward turned down by the Ligue 1 champions, who are fighting a battle to keep hold of many of their key players this summer.

According to the Sunday Express, Wenger has significant transfer funds at his disposal and is prepared to make a statement of intent by upping his offer to £95m, a figure that would shatter the current world-transfer record of £89m paid by Manchester United for Paul Pogba last year.

Monaco have already rejected an offer of £105m for Mbappe from Real Madrid but Arsenal are hopeful that their lower offer will succeed because it includes a significantly higher fee upfront.

Mbappe - who has drawn comparisons with Gunners legend Thierry Henry - is top of a Wenger wishlist that also includes Leicester City's wantaway winger Riyad Mahrez, Lyon hitman Alexandre Lacazette and Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan.

Monaco's French midfielder Thomas Lemar (L) vies with Rennes' French defender Ludovic Baal (R) during the French L1 football match Monaco (ASM) vs Rennes (SRFC) on October 4, 2015 at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco.
