Report: Southampton interested in former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal

Louis 'I'll be back' van Gaal watches on during the Premier League game between Norwich City and Manchester United on May 7, 2016
Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is on the radar of Southampton, according to reports.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 10:35 UK

Louis van Gaal has emerged as a shock managerial target for Southampton, according to reports.

The 65-year-old was sacked by Manchester United last May, despite having led the Red Devils to victory in the 2015-16 FA Cup.

According to The Mirror, the Saints are looking to part ways with Claude Puel after a season deemed unsatisfactory by the club board, and are hoping for Van Gaal to replace the Frenchman.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish is also said to be considering a move for the Dutchman after Sam Allardyce unexpectedly left Selhurst Park at the end of the season.

Southampton finished the 2016-17 Premier League campaign eighth in the table and also reached the final of the League Cup, where they lost to Manchester United.

