Louis van Gaal has emerged as a shock managerial target for Southampton, according to reports.

The 65-year-old was sacked by Manchester United last May, despite having led the Red Devils to victory in the 2015-16 FA Cup.

According to The Mirror, the Saints are looking to part ways with Claude Puel after a season deemed unsatisfactory by the club board, and are hoping for Van Gaal to replace the Frenchman.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish is also said to be considering a move for the Dutchman after Sam Allardyce unexpectedly left Selhurst Park at the end of the season.

Southampton finished the 2016-17 Premier League campaign eighth in the table and also reached the final of the League Cup, where they lost to Manchester United.