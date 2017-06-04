Arda Turan 'agrees Arsenal move'

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan reportedly agrees personal terms over a switch to Arsenal.

Barcelona attacker Arda Turan has reportedly agreed personal terms with Arsenal ahead of a summer switch to the Emirates.

The 30-year-old moved to the Camp Nou two seasons ago but has found game time hard to come by in the last 12 months, making just 14 starts for the La Liga runners-up last term.

Barca are keen to offload the Turkey international as soon as possible this summer and want to complete a deal in the next few weeks in order to fund their own transfers.

According to El Desmarque, while the Gunners have agreed terms with Turan, they have yet to settle on a transfer fee with the La Liga side, who want €30m (£26m).

The newspaper adds that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is attempting to reduce that valuation and is confident of succeeding due to Barca's desire for a quick sale.

Wenger is thought to have significant transfer funds at his disposal this summer and has earmarked a world-record bid for Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe, as well as moves for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez and Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, as part of his plans.