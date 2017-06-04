New Transfer Talk header

Report: Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic lined up by Inter Milan

Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic in action during his side's EFL Cup final with Manchester United at Wembley on February 26, 2017
A report claims that Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic is the player Inter Milan want to replace Ivan Perisic, who is close to leaving for the Premier League.
Inter Milan will make an approach for Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic to replace Ivan Perisic, according to a report.

The Serie A club are said to be fearful of losing Perisic this summer following recent links to Manchester United and Chelsea.

It is claimed by The Sun that Tadic is the man Inter want to fill the void, with scouts being sent to watch him up close at the tail end of last season.

Tadic admitted to being frustrated at St Mary's Stadium at one point this term due to a perecieved lack of respect from manager Claude Puel, who subbed the 28-year-old in five-straight games.

The same report suggests that Juventus have also shown an interest in the former FC Twente ace.

Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring during the Group A football match between Cameroon and Croatia at The Amazonia Arena in Manaus on June 18, 2014
