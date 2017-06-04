A report claims that Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic is the player Inter Milan want to replace Ivan Perisic, who is close to leaving for the Premier League.

The Serie A club are said to be fearful of losing Perisic this summer following recent links to Manchester United and Chelsea.

It is claimed by The Sun that Tadic is the man Inter want to fill the void, with scouts being sent to watch him up close at the tail end of last season.

Tadic admitted to being frustrated at St Mary's Stadium at one point this term due to a perecieved lack of respect from manager Claude Puel, who subbed the 28-year-old in five-straight games.

The same report suggests that Juventus have also shown an interest in the former FC Twente ace.