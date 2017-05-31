General view of St Mary's

Southampton

Thomas Tuchel in "pole position" for Southampton job

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
© Getty Images
Former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel is the favourite to take charge of Southampton this summer, according to a French journalist.
Southampton are reportedly in "pole position" to appoint Thomas Tuchel as their new manager this summer.

Tuchel, who has also previously been linked with the Arsenal job, left Borussia Dortmund earlier this week after falling out with the German club.

It had been suggested that the German would not move to a team who were not in the Champions League, but according to French journalist Thierry Marchland, who confirmed the interest to L'Equipe, Southampton are confident of bringing Tuchel to St Mary's.

Claude Puel guided Southampton to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season, but the Frenchman, who has two years remaining on his contract, could be on his way out of the club this summer.

Tuchel, who replaced Jurgen Klopp as manager of Dortmund in 2015, guided the club to the German Cup last season, but the Black and Yellows finished 18 points behind Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the table.

Southampton manager Claude Puel during the Premier League match against Arsenal on May 10, 2017
