Everton 'to make Southampton right-back Cuco Martina first summer signing'

Southampton defender Cuco Martina in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester at the King Power Stadium on October 2, 2016
Everton are reportedly closing in on the free transfer of Southampton right-back Cuco Martina.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 16:43 UK

Everton are reportedly close to sealing the signature of Southampton right-back Cuco Martina.

Toffees manager Ronald Koeman is believed to have targeted the 27-year-old as a replacement for Seamus Coleman, who is expected to be sidelined for a lengthy time after breaking his leg in two places in March.

Koeman is well aware of Martina's qualities having coached him during his time at Southampton, and according to the Daily Mail, the Dutchman will secure a free transfer for the full-back in the coming days.

The Dutchman started just 15 matches in all competitions under manager Claude Puel at Southampton this season.

He joined the Saints from Twente in 2015.

