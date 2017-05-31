Everton are reportedly closing in on the free transfer of Southampton right-back Cuco Martina.

Toffees manager Ronald Koeman is believed to have targeted the 27-year-old as a replacement for Seamus Coleman, who is expected to be sidelined for a lengthy time after breaking his leg in two places in March.

Koeman is well aware of Martina's qualities having coached him during his time at Southampton, and according to the Daily Mail, the Dutchman will secure a free transfer for the full-back in the coming days.

The Dutchman started just 15 matches in all competitions under manager Claude Puel at Southampton this season.

He joined the Saints from Twente in 2015.