Gareth Bale dismisses transfer speculation

Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale dismisses suggestions that he could be on the verge of leaving the club, insisting he is happy amid interest from Manchester United.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 22:48 UK

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has insisted that he is "happy" at the club amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

United have long been linked with a mega-money bid for the Welshman, with the latest reports suggesting that they have rekindled their interest due to missing out on Antoine Griezmann.

However, the 27-year-old picked up his third Champions League trophy in the space of four years with a late cameo off the bench during Madrid's 4-1 win over Juventus on Saturday and he appeared to dismiss any suggestions that he could be on the verge of leaving.

"I have signed a long-term contract at Madrid. My family is happy and I am happy, so yes we will continue what we are doing. We are winning trophies and I am happy," he told reporters.

"My ankle will be fine in the long term. It just needs to be given recovery time. There is scar tissue and all that and it takes time to get rid of it. I only found out I wasn't going to start just before the game. But I always knew really because I'd only been training for five days with the team and I was really lucky to be involved, to be honest.

"I've worked double sessions for three, four weeks to get myself ready for this and recover from the surgery. But I will be able to rest in the summer, do some more rehab and then come back next season stronger."

Bale is contracted to Madrid until 2022.

