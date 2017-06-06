New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Radja Nainggolan coy on Manchester United rumours

Roma's Radja Nainggolan in action against Juventus on May 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Radja Nainggolan teases Manchester United fans by saying that talk of a switch from Roma "may be true", having been linked with a £50m transfer in recent days.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 20:27 UK

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has refused to rule out a move to Manchester United this summer but says that he is not currently thinking about his future.

The Belgium international, previously linked with a switch to Chelsea 12 months ago, is said to be high on the list of targets for United boss Jose Mourinho.

Nainggolan has refused to give away too much about his future plans in the past and once again remained tight-lipped when probed after his national side's 2-1 win over the Czech Republic on Monday night.

"It may be true. It may not be true," he is quoted as saying by Football365. "We'll see. I am going on holiday and then we will talk about it. My thoughts are to go on holiday and relax myself, I am not thinking about my future right now.

"I've spoken enough about this and what I want. I have made a promise [to Roma] that I intend to maintain; now it's up to other people."

Nainggolan, reportedly valued at £50m by Roma, contributed 11 goals and four assists from 35 league appearances last season.

Roma's Radja Nainggolan in action against Juventus on May 14, 2017
Read Next:
United enter race to sign Nainggolan?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Radja Nainggolan, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Romelu Lukaku: "Staying at Everton is not really an option"
 Roma's Radja Nainggolan in action against Juventus on May 14, 2017
Radja Nainggolan coy on Manchester United rumours
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Romelu Lukaku to choose Chelsea over Manchester United?
Lingard: 'I'm learning under Mourinho'Man United 'open to Januzaj offers'Man United 'in advanced talks' for JamesLukaku: 'My future has been decided'Bayern 'to hijack Romelu Lukaku pursuit'
Bolton teenager 'attracts Prem interest'Evra defends Mourinho playing styleHerrera vows to 'make United fans proud'Wenger 'regrets' missing out on CarrickBayern set Costa, Sanches asking price?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Roma News
Roma's Radja Nainggolan in action against Juventus on May 14, 2017
Radja Nainggolan coy on Manchester United rumours
 Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Roma chief plays down Mohamed Salah to Liverpool links
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Arsenal join race to sign Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri?
Liverpool to consider other options to Salah?Francesco Totti offered trial at PescaraSalah agent hits out at "fake news"Liverpool looking to complete Salah deal?Roma considering move for Joe Hart?
Daniele de Rossi signs new Roma dealRoma announce Luciano Spalletti exitStrootman signs five-year deal at RomaSpalletti relaxed over Roma futureDe Rossi pays tribute to retiring Totti
> Roma Homepage



Tables
 