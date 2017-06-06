Radja Nainggolan teases Manchester United fans by saying that talk of a switch from Roma "may be true", having been linked with a £50m transfer in recent days.

The Belgium international, previously linked with a switch to Chelsea 12 months ago, is said to be high on the list of targets for United boss Jose Mourinho.

Nainggolan has refused to give away too much about his future plans in the past and once again remained tight-lipped when probed after his national side's 2-1 win over the Czech Republic on Monday night.

"It may be true. It may not be true," he is quoted as saying by Football365. "We'll see. I am going on holiday and then we will talk about it. My thoughts are to go on holiday and relax myself, I am not thinking about my future right now.

"I've spoken enough about this and what I want. I have made a promise [to Roma] that I intend to maintain; now it's up to other people."

Nainggolan, reportedly valued at £50m by Roma, contributed 11 goals and four assists from 35 league appearances last season.