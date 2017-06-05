Jun 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Michy Batshuayi and Marouane Fellaini scored the goals as Belgium recorded a 2-1 win over Czech Republic in Monday night's entertaining international friendly in Brussels.

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard was a notable absentee for Belgium, with the 26-year-old sustaining a fractured ankle during a training session at the weekend.

There were plenty of Premier League representatives in the XI, however, with Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Vincent Kompany, Jan Vertonghen, Nacer Chadli, Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Batshuayi all included.

As for Czech Republic, Fulham centre-back Tomas Kalas featured, while Patrik Schick, who has been linked with a number of clubs after a fine season with Sampdoria, led the line for the visitors.

The first half-chance of the match came Belgium's way inside three minutes, but Lukaku could only turn wide of the post after smart work from Radja Nainggolan down the left.

Lukaku had another half-chance in the 12th minute after rising inside the Czech Republic box, but his header was kept out by Tomas Vaclik, before the Everton striker hit the post with a close-range effort three minutes later.

Lukaku had all of the chances in the early stages, but it was his strike partner Batshuayi that made the breakthrough in the 25th minute as the Chelsea forward turned Kalas inside the area before slotting into the bottom corner of the net.

Czech Republic, who hardly had a sniff in the early stages, were level just four minutes later, however, when Ladislav Krejci picked De Bruyne's pocket on the edge of the home side's box before feeding Michael Krmencik, who simply could not miss from close range.

Schick's first sight of the Belgium goal came 10 minutes before the break when the in-demand forward broke onto a loose ball, but his low effort rattled off the post as Courtois scrambled across his goal.

Lukaku twice had opportunities to send Belgium back ahead in the final five minutes of the first period, but the striker found substitute goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka in smart form as the score remained level at the interval.

Fellaini, Kevin Mirallas, Dries Mertens, Thomas Vermaelen and Christian Benteke all came off the Belgium bench at the interval as head coach Roberto Martinez made alterations ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier away to Estonia on Friday night.

Belgium started the second period on the front foot, and the home side regained the lead in the 52nd minute when Fellaini towered above everyone inside the Czech Republic box to send a looping header into the far corner of the net.

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco might have scored a third for Belgium 20 minutes from time after finding space in a forward position, but the Atletico Madrid attacker just missed the crossbar as it remained 2-1 to the home side.

Next up for Belgium is a World Cup qualifier away to Estonia on Friday, while Czech Republic's bid to qualify for the 2018 competition in Russia will continue with a trip to Norway on Saturday night.

