New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Southampton join race for Ruben Semedo?

A general shot of St Mary's Stadium prior to Southampton's Premier League clash with Chelsea on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton reportedly enter the race to sign Sporting Lisbon defender Ruben Semedo, who is also said to be attracting the attention of Newcastle United.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 12:47 UK

Southampton have reportedly decided to rival Newcastle United in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon defender Ruben Semedo.

It has been claimed that Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is keen on adding the Portuguese centre-back to his squad at St James' Park, but it appears that he may have competition in the form of the Saints.

According to The Mirror, Southampton have identified the 23-year-old as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who is expected to leave St Mary's in the summer.

It has been suggested that the south-coast club are prepared to use part of the funds they generate from the sale of Van Dijk to meet Semedo's £12.5m asking price.

Semedo made 30 appearances for Lisbon in all competitions last season, including six which came in the Champions League.

General Views of St James Park before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St James Park on April 19, 2014
Read Next:
Report: Newcastle leading race for Semedo
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ruben Semedo, Rafael Benitez, Virgil van Dijk, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Southampton call for investigation over Liverpool's interest in Virgil van Dijk?
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Liverpool 'prepared to match any Virgil van Dijk bids'
 A general shot of St Mary's Stadium prior to Southampton's Premier League clash with Chelsea on October 30, 2016
Southampton join race for Ruben Semedo?
Virgil van Dijk 'favours Liverpool move'Chelsea pair miss out for England Under-21sTuchel agent rules out Leverkusen postReport: Tadic lined up by Inter MilanVan Dijk 'on verge of Man City switch'
Saints mulling over Van Gaal move?Lennon: 'Van Dijk could be best in world'Report: Saints want £70m for Van DijkChelsea increase attempts to sign Van Dijk?Five PL clubs in hunt for Max Kruse?
> Southampton Homepage
More Newcastle United News
A general shot of St Mary's Stadium prior to Southampton's Premier League clash with Chelsea on October 30, 2016
Southampton join race for Ruben Semedo?
 Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Newcastle United close to finalising loan deal for Tammy Abraham?
 Cheick Tiote of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Rafael Benitez issues statement following Cheick Tiote's death
Lascelles: 'Team devastated by Tiote loss'Three clubs interested in Fabian Delph?Newcastle to snap up ex-Man City defender?West Ham join race to sign Grosicki?Willy Caballero an option for Newcastle?
Report: Newcastle leading race for SemedoNewcastle plan move for Metz youngster?Newcastle hold talks over Abraham signing?Ranocchia an option for Newcastle?Newcastle, Watford keen on Grosicki?
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Sporting Lisbon News
A general shot of St Mary's Stadium prior to Southampton's Premier League clash with Chelsea on October 30, 2016
Southampton join race for Ruben Semedo?
 General Views of St James Park before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St James Park on April 19, 2014
Report: Newcastle United leading race for defender Ruben Semedo
 Sports Mole logo
Sporting Lisbon's Ryan Gauld: 'I want to stay abroad'
Newcastle join race for William Carvalho?West Brom 'to return for Carvalho'Sporting 'resigned to Carvalho exit'Lisbon lower asking price for Leicester target?Arsenal lining up Petr Cech replacement?
Man City 'eyeing £115m triple swoop'Liverpool 'to battle City for Carvalho'Report: Man City plotting Carvalho moveHull complete loan deal for MarkovicLiverpool to send Markovic to Hull?
> Sporting Lisbon Homepage



Tables
 