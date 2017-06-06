Southampton join race for Ruben Semedo?

Southampton reportedly enter the race to sign Sporting Lisbon defender Ruben Semedo, who is also said to be attracting the attention of Newcastle United.

Southampton have reportedly decided to rival Newcastle United in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon defender Ruben Semedo.

It has been claimed that Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is keen on adding the Portuguese centre-back to his squad at St James' Park, but it appears that he may have competition in the form of the Saints.

According to The Mirror, Southampton have identified the 23-year-old as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who is expected to leave St Mary's in the summer.

It has been suggested that the south-coast club are prepared to use part of the funds they generate from the sale of Van Dijk to meet Semedo's £12.5m asking price.

Semedo made 30 appearances for Lisbon in all competitions last season, including six which came in the Champions League.