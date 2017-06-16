Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Everton complete Davy Klaassen signing on five-year deal

Everton complete the signing of Netherlands international Davy Klaassen on a five-year deal from Ajax.

Connor Mahoney closing in on Nottingham Forest switch

Nottingham Forest reportedly win the race to sign Blackburn Rovers winger Connor Mahoney, beating off competition from the likes of Wolves and Celtic.

Hearts sign Rafal Grzelak on free transfer

Hearts complete the signing of 28-year-old Polish defender Rafal Grzelak on a free transfer from Korona Kielce.

Everton 'closing in on M'Baye Niang deal'

Everton are on the verge of completing a deal to sign AC Milan forward M'Baye Niang for a reported £16m.

Nacho Monreal confident Hector Bellerin will stay at Arsenal

Arsenal full-back Nacho Monreal believes that Hector Bellerin will "almost certainly" stay at the club this summer, despite speculation linking him with Barcelona.

Agent: 'Sevilla interested in Lucas Perez'

The agent of Arsenal striker Lucas Perez reveals that Sevilla and Deportivo La Coruna are both interested in signing his client this summer.

Watford interested in Juventus goalkeeper Norberto Neto?

Watford are reportedly interested in signing Juventus goalkeeper Norberto Neto this summer, but could face competition from the likes of Napoli and Valencia.

Kalidou Koulibaly agent hints at Chelsea move

The agent of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly refuses to rule out the possibility of his client joining Premier League champions Chelsea this summer.

Brother: 'Diego Costa unlikely to return to Brazil'

The brother of Chelsea striker Diego Costa plays down the possibility of the Spain international returning to Brazil this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain 'pull out of £70m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal'

PSG reportedly pull out of a £70m deal to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, alerting a quartet of Premier League clubs.

Manchester City chief executive rules out Lionel Messi move

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano rules out of the possibility of the club signing five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

Paul Barber: 'Tammy Abraham isn't only target for Brighton & Hove Albion'

Brighton & Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber acknowledges the club's interest in Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, but insists that he is not their only target.

Marseille keen to sign Bacary Sagna?

Marseille reportedly decide to enter the race to sign defender Bacary Sagna, who is being released by Manchester City this summer.

Celtic face competition from Nice for Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts?

Nice reportedly decide to join Celtic in the race to sign Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts.

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi to make switch to Juventus?

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi is reportedly closing in on a summer switch to Juventus.

Anderson Talisca: 'There is love with Jose Mourinho'

Benfica winger Anderson Talisca suggests that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is an admirer of his ability.

Gianluigi Donnarumma decides to reject new AC Milan deal

AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone announces that goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has decided to reject a new contract at the San Siro.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford seals move to Everton

Everton announce the signing of Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for a club-record fee.

Leicester City complete Harry Maguire signing

Leicester City complete the signing of Hull City defender Harry Maguire on a five-year deal.

Derby County 'reject £7.2m Huddersfield Town bid for Tom Ince'

Newly-promoted Huddersfield Town see a £7.2m bid for Tom Ince rejected by Derby County, according to reports.

Fernando Torres 'turns down Mexico move to stay at Atletico Madrid'

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres reportedly turns down a lucrative move to Mexican side Queretaro and is on the verge of signing a one-year contract extension.

Manchester City 'to fund summer spending spree with mass clearout'

Manchester City reportedly plan to fund a large chunk of their £300m transfer spree with a mass clearout of players which could raise around £130m.

Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, Chelsea'

Arsenal reportedly rule out the possibility of selling Alexis Sanchez to a Premier League rival, leaving Bayern Munich as the Chilean's most likely destination.

Eden Hazard: 'I am very happy at Chelsea'

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard insists that he is "very happy" at the club and has already set his sights on retaining the Premier League title next season.

Jurgen Klopp 'still undecided on Joe Gomez future'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will reportedly give Joe Gomez the chance to prove himself in pre-season before deciding whether to send him out on loan.

Davy Klaassen 'agrees personal terms with Everton'

Everton reportedly agree personal terms with Ajax captain Davy Klaassen ahead of the Dutch international's proposed £26m move to Merseyside.

Bafetimbi Gomis close to sealing Galatasaray move?

Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis is reportedly closing in on a transfer to Galatasaray.

Huddersfield Town, Manchester City agree fee for Aaron Mooy?

Huddersfield Town reportedly agree a fee of £10m with Manchester City for midfielder Aaron Mooy.

Arsenal to use Olivier Giroud in Kylian Mbappe deal?

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to use Olivier Giroud as a makeweight in any deal to try to sign Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco.

Sutton United star Roarie Deacon signs deal with Dundee

Sutton United attacker Roarie Deacon - who starred during their run to the last-16 of the FA Cup - signs a deal with Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

Arsenal fail in bid for Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado?

Arsenal reportedly fail with a bid to sign Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado, who has only recently completed a move to Turin from Chelsea.

Liverpool to make bid for Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski?

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to make an offer of £25m in order to try to sign Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

Roma to chase deal for Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj?

Roma are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj, who is out of favour at Old Trafford.

Lazio attacker Keita Balde turns down Everton switch?

Lazio attacker Keita Balde reportedly rejects the opportunity to sign for Everton during the summer transfer window.

Scout: 'Everton keen on Carlos Bacca, Duvan Zapata'

Everton scout Carlo Jacomuzzi says that the Premier League club are interested in signing either AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca or Napoli forward Duvan Zapata.

Unai Emery: 'Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Kylian Mbappe'

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery suggests that the French giants are keen on signing AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe.

Gareth Bale decides to remain at Real Madrid?

Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale reportedly has no intention of leaving the La Liga giants during the summer.

Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp confirms offer for defender John Terry

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp confirms reports that he has made an attempt to try to sign outgoing Chelsea defender John Terry.

West Ham United show interest in Manchester United defender Chris Smalling?

West Ham United reportedly decide to make a bid for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, who is likely to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.