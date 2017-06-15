Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale reportedly has no intention of leaving the La Liga giants during the summer.

After being restricted to just 19 appearances in La Liga this season, it was suggested that the Welsh star and his club may mutually decide to part ways should an acceptable offer be received.

Both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with his signature but according to the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old has no intention of leaving the La Liga outfit.

It has been claimed that Bale remains intent on proving himself to coach Zinedine Zidane and has already began fitness work in an attempt to improve his condition ahead of the next campaign.

During 2017, Bale has been limited to just 12 appearances for club and country, with his most recent outing a substitute appearance during the closing stages of the Champions League final.

He has not scored a goal for Real since February 26, where he netted in his side's 3-2 triumph at Villarreal.