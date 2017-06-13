New Transfer Talk header

Paris Saint-Germain 'preparing world-record Gareth Bale move'

Wales winger Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
A report claims that Paris Saint-Germain will offer Real Madrid £155m for Wales international Gareth Bale in this summer's transfer window.
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly prepared to offer Real Madrid £155m for Gareth Bale in this summer's transfer window.

Bale's future has been the subject of speculation after he was left out of Zinedine Zidane's XI for the Champions League final earlier this month, with Isco preferred to the former Tottenham Hotspur attacker.

The Welshman has struggled to overcome a number of injuries over the last 12 months, meanwhile, and Manchester United are believed to hold a long-standing interest in the 27-year-old.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Zidane would be prepared to sell Bale this summer if it meant landing AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe, and according to Diario Gol, PSG will test Real Madrid's resolve with a world-record bid in the coming weeks.

The report claims that PSG are desperate to land a big-name recruit after losing the French title to AS Monaco last season, and have identified Bale as the perfect signing after admitting defeat in their move for Barcelona forward Neymar.

Bale has a contract with Real Madrid until the summer of 2022.

Isco in action for Real Madrid on September 18, 2016
