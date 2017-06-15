Marseille keen to sign Bacary Sagna?

Marseille reportedly decide to enter the race to sign defender Bacary Sagna, who is being released by Manchester City this summer.

Marseille have reportedly identified defender Bacary Sagna as one of their targets for the summer transfer window.

Manchester City have announced that Sagna will leave the Etihad Stadium in the summer after the expiration of his contract, and he has already been linked with both West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

However, according to The Mirror, Marseille are hopeful of Sagna accepting the opportunity to return to France after a decade spent in England.

It has been claimed that the 34-year-old's wage may prove to be an issue, but the Ligue 1 outfit are keen to push through a deal for the free agent.

Sagna made just 17 appearances in the Premier League this season, with a further seven outings coming in other competitions.