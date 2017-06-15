New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Marseille keen to sign Bacary Sagna?

Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Marseille reportedly decide to enter the race to sign defender Bacary Sagna, who is being released by Manchester City this summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 18:41 UK

Marseille have reportedly identified defender Bacary Sagna as one of their targets for the summer transfer window.

Manchester City have announced that Sagna will leave the Etihad Stadium in the summer after the expiration of his contract, and he has already been linked with both West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

However, according to The Mirror, Marseille are hopeful of Sagna accepting the opportunity to return to France after a decade spent in England.

It has been claimed that the 34-year-old's wage may prove to be an issue, but the Ligue 1 outfit are keen to push through a deal for the free agent.

Sagna made just 17 appearances in the Premier League this season, with a further seven outings coming in other competitions.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Read Next:
City 'to fund summer spree with clearout'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Bacary Sagna, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, Chelsea'
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Paris Saint-Germain 'pull out of £70m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal'
 Lionel Messi of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Manchester City chief executive rules out Lionel Messi move
Marseille keen to sign Bacary Sagna?Celtic face competition for Roberts?City 'to fund summer spree with clearout'Jesus: 'No surgery needed on eye injury'Huddersfield, Man City agree fee for Mooy?
Man City to play West Ham in IcelandChelsea 'in talks with Willy Caballero'In full: Premier League fixtures revealedChelsea to begin title defence against BurnleyMan City 'struggling to sell Nasri'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Marseille News
Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
Marseille keen to sign Bacary Sagna?
 Laurent Koscielny receives his marching orders during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny not ruling out Marseille switch
 Moussa Sissoko in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 17, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur outcast Moussa Sissoko linked with Marseille move
Sevilla favourites to sign Batshuayi?Giroud: "My future is in the Premier League"Agent: 'Balotelli wanted by Dortmund'Nancy down despite final-day winGiroud 'considering Arsenal exit'
Adil Rami interested in Marseille moveAgent: 'Giroud future tied to Wenger'Koscielny on Man City, Marseille radar?Report: Marseille to pay £20m for GiroudTottenham interested in Florian Thauvin?
> Marseille Homepage
More West Ham United News
Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea to begin defence of Premier League title against Burnley
 Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
Marseille keen to sign Bacary Sagna?
 The Chelsea squad celebrate with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
In full: Premier League 2017-18 fixtures revealed
West Ham show interest in Smalling?Man City to play West Ham in IcelandWest Ham 'ask Saints to switch home game'Hart 'must take £75k-a-week pay cut'Olivier Giroud 'allowed to leave Arsenal'
Palace, West Ham to fight for Iheanacho?Hart: 'Man City won't price me out of move'Liverpool interested in Dusan Tadic?Report: West Ham offer Hart Prem lifelineWest Ham put Snodgrass up for sale?
> West Ham United Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
Marseille keen to sign Bacary Sagna?
 Manuel Pellegrini watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain on April 12, 2016
Crystal Palace 'hold talks with Manuel Pellegrini about managerial vacancy'
 The Chelsea squad celebrate with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
In full: Premier League 2017-18 fixtures revealed
Claudio Ranieri closing in on Nantes jobJoe Ledley open to Championship switchPalace, West Ham to fight for Iheanacho?Adebayor: 'Palace move my worst decision'Mignolet talks up pre-season importance
Ranieri in running for Palace job?De Boer emerges as Palace candidate?Mendy 'attracting more English interest'Williams signs new Crystal Palace dealPL quartet interested in Coventry youngster?
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 