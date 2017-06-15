Everton scout Carlo Jacomuzzi says that the Premier League club are interested in signing either AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca or Napoli forward Duvan Zapata.

With Romelu Lukaku expected to leave Goodison Park this summer, Everton are looking at potential replacements and Jacomuzzi has acknowledged that the Toffees are looking at possibilities in Italy.

Bacca netted 13 times in 32 outings for AC Milan this season, while Zapata scored 10 goals from 38 appearances during a loan spell with Udinese after being allowed to leave by Napoli.

Jacomuzzi is quoted by Radio CRC as saying: "Bacca and Zapata have interesting profiles, but [a move] for one would exclude the other.

"The €25million that [Napoli president] Aurelio De Laurentiis asks for Zapata is too high, however everyone has the right to ask for what they want.

"This day we will have talks with several Italian teams, we talked with Milan, then we will also talk with Inter and Napoli. He could be an ideal player for the Premier League."

Everton have also allegedly held talks with Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez.