New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Scout: 'Everton keen on Carlos Bacca, Duvan Zapata'

Carlos Bacca of AC Milan is challenged by Lucas Nahuel Castro of AC Chievo Verona during the Serie A match between AC Milan and AC Chievo Verona at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 28, 2015 in Milan, Italy.
© Getty Images
Everton scout Carlo Jacomuzzi says that the Premier League club are interested in signing either AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca or Napoli forward Duvan Zapata.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 10:30 UK

Everton scout Carlo Jacomuzzi has revealed that the Premier League club hold an interest in signing either Carlos Bacca or Duvan Zapata.

With Romelu Lukaku expected to leave Goodison Park this summer, Everton are looking at potential replacements and Jacomuzzi has acknowledged that the Toffees are looking at possibilities in Italy.

Bacca netted 13 times in 32 outings for AC Milan this season, while Zapata scored 10 goals from 38 appearances during a loan spell with Udinese after being allowed to leave by Napoli.

Jacomuzzi is quoted by Radio CRC as saying: "Bacca and Zapata have interesting profiles, but [a move] for one would exclude the other.

"The €25million that [Napoli president] Aurelio De Laurentiis asks for Zapata is too high, however everyone has the right to ask for what they want.

"This day we will have talks with several Italian teams, we talked with Milan, then we will also talk with Inter and Napoli. He could be an ideal player for the Premier League."

Everton have also allegedly held talks with Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez.

Sandro Ramirez of FC Barcelona in action during the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli on August 6, 2014
Read Next:
Everton 'in talks with Sandro Ramirez'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Carlos Bacca, Duvan Zapata, Carlo Jacomuzzi, Romelu Lukaku, Sandro Ramirez, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Lazio's forward from Senegal Balde Diao Keita celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League playoff football match between Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen, at Olympic stadium in Rome on August 18, 2015
Lazio attacker Keita Balde turns down Everton switch?
 Carlos Bacca of AC Milan is challenged by Lucas Nahuel Castro of AC Chievo Verona during the Serie A match between AC Milan and AC Chievo Verona at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 28, 2015 in Milan, Italy.
Scout: 'Everton keen on Carlos Bacca, Duvan Zapata'
 The Chelsea squad celebrate with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
In full: Premier League 2017-18 fixtures revealed
Shilton backs Everton's Pickford pursuitEverton, Brighton 'interested in Lapadula'Klaassen 'on verge of joining Everton'Everton 'eye Florentin Pogba move'Ross Barkley has no future at Everton?
Everton keen on Chris Smalling?Everton closing in on Pickford signing?Everton 'in talks with Sandro Ramirez'Calvert-Lewin: 'U20s need more game time'Schneiderlin: 'Fourth place the target'
> Everton Homepage
More Napoli News
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Liverpool to make bid for Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski?
 Carlos Bacca of AC Milan is challenged by Lucas Nahuel Castro of AC Chievo Verona during the Serie A match between AC Milan and AC Chievo Verona at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 28, 2015 in Milan, Italy.
Scout: 'Everton keen on Carlos Bacca, Duvan Zapata'
 Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne scores the opening goal against Fiorentina during the Coppa Italia Cup final on May 3, 2014
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte considers move for Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne?
Gabbiadini intends to return to ItalyEdinson Cavani hints at Napoli returnGhoulam becomes target for Liverpool?Martinez hails "fantastic" MertensDries Mertens: 'I want to stay at Napoli'
Empoli relegated from Serie ARaul Albiol: 'Napoli getting closer'West Ham show interest in Dries Mertens?Report: Chelsea rival United for MertensDe Laurentiis confident of Mertens stay
> Napoli Homepage
More AC Milan News
Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Agent: 'AC Milan offer for Alvaro Morata unsatisfactory'
 Carlos Bacca of AC Milan is challenged by Lucas Nahuel Castro of AC Chievo Verona during the Serie A match between AC Milan and AC Chievo Verona at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 28, 2015 in Milan, Italy.
Scout: 'Everton keen on Carlos Bacca, Duvan Zapata'
 Christian Abbiati of AC Milan reacts during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Genoa CFC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 23, 2013
Christian Abbiati urges Gianluigi Donnarumma to sign AC Milan deal
Everton, Brighton 'interested in Lapadula'Agent: 'Carlos Bacca open to PSG move'Donnarumma wants AC Milan stayAC Milan complete Andre Silva signingBuffon welcomes Szczesny, Donnarumma links
Report: PSG make £35m bid for DonnarummaMilan discouraged by Costa demands?Agent: 'Morata wants more playing time'AC Milan 'in talks with Costa's agent'Report: AC Milan turn attention to Costa
> AC Milan Homepage



Tables
 