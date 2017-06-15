Benfica winger Anderson Talisca suggests that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is an admirer of his ability.

Benfica winger Anderson Talisca has suggested that he and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho have an admiration for each other.

In the past, United have been linked with a move for Talisca, who has just spent the season on loan at Besiktas where he scored 16 goals in all competitions.

It has been claimed that Mourinho continues to hold a long-standing interest in the attacker, but the Brazilian insists that he is unable to answer questions about a potential switch to Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old told Globoesporte: "It's a question that I can not answer yet, but it's a love that exists, I will not lie.

"But it does not depend on me alone, it depends on Benfica and my agents who are dealing with the situation. Soon, there will be the news.

"It's something that all players want [a move to Manchester United]. I had a good season and, as I said, his love is old and I like his work as well. I hope everything works out."

Talisca has a £21m release clause in his contract with the Portuguese giants.