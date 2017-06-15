New Transfer Talk header

Derby County 'reject £7.2m Huddersfield Town bid for Tom Ince'

Tom Ince for Derby County on February 10, 2015
Newly-promoted Huddersfield Town see a £7.2m bid for Tom Ince rejected by Derby County, according to reports.
Derby County have reportedly rejected a £7.2m bid for Tom Ince from Huddersfield Town.

The newly-promoted Terriers are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of their first season in the Premier League, and manager David Wagner is understood to have identified Ince as one of his main transfer targets this summer.

Huddersfield had been linked with a season-long loan move for the 25-year-old, but Sky Sports News reports that they have seen a £7.2m bid turned down by the Rams.

However, Huddersfield are expected to return with an offer closer to Derby's reported £10m asking price for the former Blackpool and Hull City midfielder.

Ince has previous experience of the Premier League from his time with the Tigers and Crystal Palace, although he has only made 15 appearances in the top flight.

The former England Under-21 international scored 14 goals and created six more in 45 Championship appearances for Derby last season.

