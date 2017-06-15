New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Eden Hazard: 'I am very happy at Chelsea'

Chelsea's Eden Hazard during the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard insists that he is "very happy" at the club and has already set his sights on retaining the Premier League title next season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 15:54 UK

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard has said that he is "very happy" at the club amid speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

The 26-year-old was instrumental in helping Chelsea to the Premier League title last season, scoring 16 goals as Antonio Conte's side finished seven points clear at the top of the table.

Hazard is likely to miss the start of the 2017-18 campaign after suffering a fractured ankle on international duty with Belgium, but he expects to resume first-team action at Stamford Bridge despite reported interest from the Spanish capital.

"Hopefully next year it is the same, we win the league and then I win Player of the Year. Obviously winning the league is what we want most and the award is just a bonus. We started this season well and we won the league, but next year we have to work as hard as we have this season. We have to be ready every year at the same level to stay at the top," he told reporters.

"I've been here for five years now and I'm so happy. I'm at one of the best clubs in the world, so I'm very happy to play for such a big club like this. After five years I know everything about the club. Even if I'm still only 26, I have a lot of experience now.

"I started playing at 16 in France so I've been professional for 10 years. In terms of games and experience, I'm one of the oldest ones. I like this club because it's like a family. I have a lot of friends and we all talk to each other."

Chelsea will begin their title defence at home to Burnley.

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne scores the opening goal against Fiorentina during the Coppa Italia Cup final on May 3, 2014
Read Next:
Chelsea consider move for Lorenzo Insigne?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eden Hazard, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, Chelsea'
 Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea to begin defence of Premier League title against Burnley
 Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino "excited" about Chelsea clash
Eden Hazard: 'I am happy at Chelsea'Redknapp confirms offer for John TerryLyon 'lead race for Bertrand Traore'Hull City 'to get' some Chelsea playersKante: 'Mbappe is a very good player'
Chelsea to demand £10m for Solanke?Chelsea 'in talks with Willy Caballero'In full: Premier League fixtures revealedBrother: 'Diego Costa has many offers'Begovic urges Terry to join Bournemouth
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
 