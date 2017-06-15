Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard insists that he is "very happy" at the club and has already set his sights on retaining the Premier League title next season.

The 26-year-old was instrumental in helping Chelsea to the Premier League title last season, scoring 16 goals as Antonio Conte's side finished seven points clear at the top of the table.

Hazard is likely to miss the start of the 2017-18 campaign after suffering a fractured ankle on international duty with Belgium, but he expects to resume first-team action at Stamford Bridge despite reported interest from the Spanish capital.

"Hopefully next year it is the same, we win the league and then I win Player of the Year. Obviously winning the league is what we want most and the award is just a bonus. We started this season well and we won the league, but next year we have to work as hard as we have this season. We have to be ready every year at the same level to stay at the top," he told reporters.

"I've been here for five years now and I'm so happy. I'm at one of the best clubs in the world, so I'm very happy to play for such a big club like this. After five years I know everything about the club. Even if I'm still only 26, I have a lot of experience now.

"I started playing at 16 in France so I've been professional for 10 years. In terms of games and experience, I'm one of the oldest ones. I like this club because it's like a family. I have a lot of friends and we all talk to each other."

Chelsea will begin their title defence at home to Burnley.