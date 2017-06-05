Eden Hazard to miss start of next season as full extent of injury revealed

Chelsea confirm that Eden Hazard will not return to training until September due to the ankle injury sustained on international duty with Belgium.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 19:25 UK

Chelsea have confirmed that forward Eden Hazard is to miss the next three months of action after undergoing an operation on a fractured ankle.

The 26-year-old picked up the injury in training with national side Belgium on Sunday, which it was initially feared would keep him on the sidelines for at least two months.

Hazard flew back to London on Monday to go under the knife and later posted an update on his personal Twitter account, thanking supporters for their well wishes and vowing to return stronger from the layoff.


Chelsea released a statement via their official website soon after, revealing that the former Lille ace is expected to return to training in September.

"Eden Hazard successfully underwent surgery today after sustaining a fracture to his right ankle while training with the Belgian national team," the statement read. "He is expected to return to training in approximately three months."

Hazard had been heavily linked with a summer switch to Real Madrid, having again impressed in the Premier League for champions Chelsea last season with 16 goals and five assists.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Read Next:
Belgium reveal Hazard fractured ankle
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eden Hazard, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Eden Hazard to miss start of next season as full extent of injury revealed
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Liverpool 'prepared to match any Virgil van Dijk bids'
 Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Belgium reveal Eden Hazard has fractured his ankle
Chelsea pair miss out for England Under-21sEden Hazard suffers ankle injuryVan Dijk 'on verge of Man City switch'Makelele: Kante comparisons are "bad"Chelsea considering move for Dani Alves?
Diego Costa to leave Chelsea in January?Courtois welcomes Lukaku transfer linksCourtois: 'I want to sign new Chelsea deal'Hazard: 'I am very happy at Chelsea'Newton takes interest in Sunderland job?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Belgium News
Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Eden Hazard to miss start of next season as full extent of injury revealed
 Roberto Martinez looks on prior to the FA Cup fifth-round match between Bournemouth and Everton on February 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Belgium vs. Czech Republic
 Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Belgium reveal Eden Hazard has fractured his ankle
Team News: Kompany handed captaincy in Hazard absenceEden Hazard suffers ankle injuryMartinez hails "fantastic" MertensKompany reveals Belgium retirement plansEden Hazard to remain Belgium captain
Hazard striving to become world's bestResult: Benteke scores twice in Belgium drawTeam News: Christian Benteke leads line for BelgiumHenry plays down talk of succeeding WengerDe Bruyne back at Man City for treatment?
> Belgium Homepage



Tables
 