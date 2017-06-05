Chelsea confirm that Eden Hazard will not return to training until September due to the ankle injury sustained on international duty with Belgium.

Chelsea have confirmed that forward Eden Hazard is to miss the next three months of action after undergoing an operation on a fractured ankle.

The 26-year-old picked up the injury in training with national side Belgium on Sunday, which it was initially feared would keep him on the sidelines for at least two months.

Hazard flew back to London on Monday to go under the knife and later posted an update on his personal Twitter account, thanking supporters for their well wishes and vowing to return stronger from the layoff.

Everything went well with my ankle operation, now I start the road to recovery! I will be stronger. Thank you for your support!! pic.twitter.com/aokirnytkW — Eden hazard (@hazardeden10) June 5, 2017

Chelsea released a statement via their official website soon after, revealing that the former Lille ace is expected to return to training in September.

"Eden Hazard successfully underwent surgery today after sustaining a fracture to his right ankle while training with the Belgian national team," the statement read. "He is expected to return to training in approximately three months."

Hazard had been heavily linked with a summer switch to Real Madrid, having again impressed in the Premier League for champions Chelsea last season with 16 goals and five assists.