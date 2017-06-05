The Belgian Football Association announces that Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has sustained a fractured ankle in training.

On Sunday night, it was revealed that Hazard had been forced to withdraw from the fixtures with Czech Republic and Estonia with an ankle problem, but the severity of the issue was initially not stated.

It has now been announced that a scan has revealed a fracture after the 26-year-old had gone over on his ankle during training over the weekend.

It is likely that Hazard will be sidelined for at least two months, meaning that he faces a race to the fit for the new season which begins in August.

Hazard had just completed a campaign where he had made 44 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.