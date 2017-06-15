Roma are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj, who is out of favour at Old Trafford.

Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj has reportedly started to attract interest from Roma.

Januzaj has just returned to Old Trafford after a disappointing year at Sunderland, where he failed to score in 25 Premier League appearances for the Black Cats.

With Jose Mourinho making high-profile additions at United, Januzaj is expected to be sold in order to bring in more funds and according to DHNet, Roma are keen on the 22-year-old.

The Serie A giants are currently in the process of negotiating Mohamed Salah's transfer to Liverpool, and Januzaj could be regarded as a cut-price replacement.

He was once tipped for big things at the North-West outfit, but he has gone on to scored just five times in 63 matches in all competitions.

His last appearance for United came as a late substitute during the 3-2 defeat to West Ham United on May 10, 2016.