New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Roma to chase deal for Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj?

Adnan Januzaj in action during the game between Manchester United and Southampton on January 23, 2016
© Getty Images
Roma are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj, who is out of favour at Old Trafford.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 10:58 UK

Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj has reportedly started to attract interest from Roma.

Januzaj has just returned to Old Trafford after a disappointing year at Sunderland, where he failed to score in 25 Premier League appearances for the Black Cats.

With Jose Mourinho making high-profile additions at United, Januzaj is expected to be sold in order to bring in more funds and according to DHNet, Roma are keen on the 22-year-old.

The Serie A giants are currently in the process of negotiating Mohamed Salah's transfer to Liverpool, and Januzaj could be regarded as a cut-price replacement.

He was once tipped for big things at the North-West outfit, but he has gone on to scored just five times in 63 matches in all competitions.

His last appearance for United came as a late substitute during the 3-2 defeat to West Ham United on May 10, 2016.

Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Read Next:
Roma warn Liverpool over Mohamed Salah
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Adnan Januzaj, Jose Mourinho, Mohamed Salah, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Gareth Bale celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid on April 30, 2016
Gareth Bale decides to remain at Real Madrid?
 Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Manchester United confirm Victor Lindelof signing
 Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea to begin defence of Premier League title against Burnley
Roma to chase deal for Adnan Januzaj?West Ham show interest in Smalling?Victor Lindelof: 'I am a centre-back'Lindelof: 'Easy decision to join United'Morata 'closing on Man United move'
Report: Stoke not in Wayne Rooney raceArsenal 'interested in Chris Smalling'Manchester United hint at Rooney exit?Lindelof 'to finalise Man Utd move today'In full: Premier League fixtures revealed
> Manchester United Homepage
More Roma News
Adnan Januzaj in action during the game between Manchester United and Southampton on January 23, 2016
Roma to chase deal for Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj?
 Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Roma warn Liverpool over Mohamed Salah
 Hector Moreno of Mexico in action during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Round of 16 match between Netherlands and Mexico at Castelao on June 29, 2014
Roma complete signing of Hector Moreno from PSV Eindhoven
Roma appoint Di Francesco as new bossLiverpool's move for Salah back on?Lazio 'planning £9m Marten de Roon bid'Inter appoint ex-Roma boss SpallettiNainggolan coy on Man United rumours
Arsenal join race to sign Nice star?Liverpool to consider other options to Salah?Francesco Totti offered trial at PescaraRoma downplay Salah to Liverpool linksSalah agent hits out at "fake news"
> Roma Homepage



Tables
 