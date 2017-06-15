Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj has reportedly started to attract interest from Roma.
Januzaj has just returned to Old Trafford after a disappointing year at Sunderland, where he failed to score in 25 Premier League appearances for the Black Cats.
With Jose Mourinho making high-profile additions at United, Januzaj is expected to be sold in order to bring in more funds and according to DHNet, Roma are keen on the 22-year-old.
The Serie A giants are currently in the process of negotiating Mohamed Salah's transfer to Liverpool, and Januzaj could be regarded as a cut-price replacement.
He was once tipped for big things at the North-West outfit, but he has gone on to scored just five times in 63 matches in all competitions.
His last appearance for United came as a late substitute during the 3-2 defeat to West Ham United on May 10, 2016.