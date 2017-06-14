New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Roma warn Liverpool over Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
© SilverHub
Roma sporting director Monchi insists that the Italian club are "not a supermarket" as Liverpool continue to be linked with Mohamed Salah.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Roma sporting director Monchi has said that the Italian club are "not a supermarket", and has insisted that Mohamed Salah will not be sold to Liverpool unless the attacker's asking price is met.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for the former Chelsea winger since the end of the 2016-17 season, and it was claimed on Monday that Roma were prepared to drop their valuation of the Egyptian.

Monchi, however, has said that "the price will be set by Roma", playing down suggestions that Liverpool will be able to pick up the 24-year-old for a cut-price fee in this summer's transfer window.

"For Salah there is an offer from an English club but the price will be set by Roma, not the buyers," Monchi told reporters.

"As I've said before, Roma is not a supermarket. Roma is a team that will represent Italy in Europe. We came second in Serie A and our idea is to keep as good a team as possible. At the same time no club exists that does not sell players."

Salah scored 15 times and registered 11 assists in 31 Serie A appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool's move for Salah back on?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Monchi, Mohamed Salah, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Roma warn Liverpool over Mohamed Salah
 Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea to begin defence of Premier League title against Burnley
 Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Liverpool's move for Roma winger Mohamed Salah back on?
Chelsea to demand £10m for Solanke?In full: Premier League fixtures revealedReport: Liverpool eye Ruben NevesHenderson: 'Champions League a big step'Coutinho: Barca speculation is "complicated"
Derby want Liverpool's Wisdom permanently?Mignolet talks up pre-season importanceFowler: 'Ben Woodburn one to watch'Report: Gibson back on Liverpool radarLiverpool investigated over Solanke signing?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Roma News
Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Roma warn Liverpool over Mohamed Salah
 Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Liverpool's move for Roma winger Mohamed Salah back on?
 Hector Moreno of Mexico in action during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Round of 16 match between Netherlands and Mexico at Castelao on June 29, 2014
Roma complete signing of Hector Moreno from PSV Eindhoven
Roma appoint Di Francesco as new bossLazio 'planning £9m Marten de Roon bid'Inter appoint ex-Roma boss SpallettiNainggolan coy on Man United rumoursArsenal join race to sign Nice star?
Liverpool to consider other options to Salah?Francesco Totti offered trial at PescaraRoma downplay Salah to Liverpool linksSalah agent hits out at "fake news"Liverpool looking to complete Salah deal?
> Roma Homepage



Tables
 