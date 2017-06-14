Roma warn Liverpool over Mohamed Salah

Roma sporting director Monchi insists that the Italian club are "not a supermarket" as Liverpool continue to be linked with Mohamed Salah.

Roma sporting director Monchi has said that the Italian club are "not a supermarket", and has insisted that Mohamed Salah will not be sold to Liverpool unless the attacker's asking price is met.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for the former Chelsea winger since the end of the 2016-17 season, and it was claimed on Monday that Roma were prepared to drop their valuation of the Egyptian.

Monchi, however, has said that "the price will be set by Roma", playing down suggestions that Liverpool will be able to pick up the 24-year-old for a cut-price fee in this summer's transfer window.

"For Salah there is an offer from an English club but the price will be set by Roma, not the buyers," Monchi told reporters.

"As I've said before, Roma is not a supermarket. Roma is a team that will represent Italy in Europe. We came second in Serie A and our idea is to keep as good a team as possible. At the same time no club exists that does not sell players."

Salah scored 15 times and registered 11 assists in 31 Serie A appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.