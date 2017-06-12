A report claims that Liverpool and Roma have reached a compromise over a transfer for Mohamed Salah, with the Reds willing to hand over £31m to wrap up a deal.

Roma are reportedly willing to budge on their valuation of winger Mohamed Salah, paving the way for him to complete a big-money move to Liverpool.

The Reds were said to be close to sealing a deal for the Egypt international last month, only for the Italian club to play hardball by holding out for more money.

Liverpool have since turned their attention elsewhere, being linked with Southampton playmaker Dusan Tadic and Arsenal ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the past few days, but a move for their number-one target could now be back on.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Roma are ready to sanction a £31m transfer - £9m less than they were hoping for, which would have been a club-record fee for the Merseyside outfit.

It is also claimed that Roma are ready to bring in Malmo forward Teddy Bergqvist as a replacement, using the funds from the Salah deal to ensure that they continue to balance their books.

Salah started just 10 games during his previous spell in English football with Chelsea, but has fared much better in Serie A in his two years there.