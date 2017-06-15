New Transfer Talk header

Hearts sign Rafal Grzelak on free transfer

Hearts complete the signing of 28-year-old Polish defender Rafal Grzelak on a free transfer from Korona Kielce.
Hearts have completed the signing of Polish defender Rafal Grzelak on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old joins Hearts on a free transfer from Polish side Korona Kielce, putting pen to paper on a contract that will keep him at Tynecastle until 2019.

The switch represents the first time Grzelak has joined a club outside of his home country, and he is looking forward to testing himself in a new environment.

"For me, it's important that this club will be my home and I'm really excited to be here. I've had a really good impression from everybody that I've met here so far, and I've been told that the fans are fantastic. I always say that I play for the fans. When I hear the noise and cheering from the supporters, it motivates me," he told the club's official website.

"I am really looking forward to playing at Tynecastle in front of the Hearts fans. I've always wanted to go and play in another country, but I didn't want to go abroad just for the sake of it. I wanted to go and play for a good club. When I knew that I could come here then I was very happy to come.

"I am very happy to be here because it is a very good club. It's a club that has big ambitions. I can't wait for the start of the season. My good features are that I am a strong player, who likes to tackle, and I prepare myself well for the physical side of the game. But I am also very calm on the ball. I can play in defence, both in the centre and on the left, and I can also play in the centre of midfield."

Grzelak joins a Hearts side that finished fifth in the Scottish Premiership last season.

