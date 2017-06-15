New Transfer Talk header

Bafetimbi Gomis close to sealing Galatasaray move?

Giannelli Imbula and Bafetimbi Gomis in action during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Swansea City on April 2, 2016
Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis is reportedly closing in on a transfer to Galatasaray.
Galatasaray have reportedly moved to the brink of signing Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis.

After a falling out with the Swans, Gomis was loaned out to Marseille for the 2016-17 campaign and he went on to score 20 goals from 31 league appearances.

However, with a permanent move failing to materialise, Gomis has been forced to consider his options and according to the Daily Mail, he is close to moving to Turkey with Galatasaray.

It has been claimed that negotiations have been ongoing for some time, with the 31-year-old expected to sign a three-year contract.

During his time at the Liberty Stadium, Gomis has scored 17 goals from 71 appearances in all competitions.

