New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Paul Barber: 'Tammy Abraham isn't only target for Brighton & Hove Albion'

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
© SilverHub
Brighton & Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber acknowledges the club's interest in Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, but insists that he is not their only target.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 18:58 UK

Brighton & Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber has called for 'patience' as the club continue their work in the transfer market.

The newly-promoted Premier League side have been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, who continues to attract interest from a number of clubs.

However, while acknowledging that the Seagulls want to sign the England Under-21 international, he has insisted that he is not their only target as they look to strengthen in attack.

Barber told The Argus: "It is no secret he is a player of interest to us. There is a lot of competition for Tammy. He is a terrific talent and fine young player, but we don't just have a single player on our list. We have a cluster of players of the same quality and that is how we work.

"This whole transfer window, as always, is very much a waiting game. People have to be patient."

This season, Abraham scored 26 goals in 48 appearances during a loan spell with Bristol City.

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Read Next:
Tammy Abraham 'unsure' on future
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Tammy Abraham, Paul Barber, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, Chelsea'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Brother: 'Diego Costa unlikely to return to Brazil'
 Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea to begin defence of Premier League title against Burnley
Barber: 'Abraham isn't only Brighton target'Pochettino "excited" about Chelsea clashEden Hazard: 'I am happy at Chelsea'Redknapp confirms offer for John TerryLyon 'lead race for Bertrand Traore'
Hull City 'to get' some Chelsea playersKante: 'Mbappe is a very good player'Chelsea to demand £10m for Solanke?Chelsea 'in talks with Willy Caballero'In full: Premier League fixtures revealed
> Chelsea Homepage
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea to begin defence of Premier League title against Burnley
 Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Paul Barber: 'Tammy Abraham isn't only target for Brighton & Hove Albion'
 Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC looks to pass the ball during the international friendly match between Adelaide United and Liverpool FC at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2015
Jurgen Klopp 'still undecided on Joe Gomez future'
Everton, Brighton 'interested in Lapadula'Brighton excited to face 'world's best players'In full: Premier League fixtures revealedBirmingham sign David StockdaleTammy Abraham 'unsure' on future
Chelsea starlet Abraham undecided on futureWest Ham put Snodgrass up for sale?Three-way battle for Liverpool's Gomez?Brighton agree fee for goalkeeper Ryan?Arsenal to lower Kieran Gibbs valuation?
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 