Brighton & Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber acknowledges the club's interest in Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, but insists that he is not their only target.

Brighton & Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber has called for 'patience' as the club continue their work in the transfer market.

The newly-promoted Premier League side have been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, who continues to attract interest from a number of clubs.

However, while acknowledging that the Seagulls want to sign the England Under-21 international, he has insisted that he is not their only target as they look to strengthen in attack.

Barber told The Argus: "It is no secret he is a player of interest to us. There is a lot of competition for Tammy. He is a terrific talent and fine young player, but we don't just have a single player on our list. We have a cluster of players of the same quality and that is how we work.

"This whole transfer window, as always, is very much a waiting game. People have to be patient."

This season, Abraham scored 26 goals in 48 appearances during a loan spell with Bristol City.