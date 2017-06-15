Brighton & Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber has called for 'patience' as the club continue their work in the transfer market.
The newly-promoted Premier League side have been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, who continues to attract interest from a number of clubs.
However, while acknowledging that the Seagulls want to sign the England Under-21 international, he has insisted that he is not their only target as they look to strengthen in attack.
Barber told The Argus: "It is no secret he is a player of interest to us. There is a lot of competition for Tammy. He is a terrific talent and fine young player, but we don't just have a single player on our list. We have a cluster of players of the same quality and that is how we work.
"This whole transfer window, as always, is very much a waiting game. People have to be patient."
This season, Abraham scored 26 goals in 48 appearances during a loan spell with Bristol City.