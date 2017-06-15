New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Lazio attacker Keita Balde turns down Everton switch?

Lazio's forward from Senegal Balde Diao Keita celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League playoff football match between Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen, at Olympic stadium in Rome on August 18, 2015
© Getty Images
Lazio attacker Keita Balde reportedly rejects the opportunity to sign for Everton during the summer transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 10:42 UK

Everton have reportedly failed in their attempt to try to sign Lazio attacker Keita Balde.

It has been well documented that the Toffees are keen on making offensive additions during the summer transfer window, but it appears that Keita is one player who will not be moving to Goodison Park.

According to Il Messaggero, Balde has opted to turn down the opportunity to move to Merseyside, despite an offer of £26m being accepted by his club.

It has been claimed that the 22-year-old - who scored 16 goals from 31 Serie A outings this season - is holding out for a transfer to Juventus.

It has been suggested that Everton are placing a lot of focus on Italy's top flight, with scout Carlo Jacomuzzi saying that the club are also looking at AC Milan's Carlos Bacca and Napoli's Duvan Zapata.

Carlos Bacca of AC Milan is challenged by Lucas Nahuel Castro of AC Chievo Verona during the Serie A match between AC Milan and AC Chievo Verona at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 28, 2015 in Milan, Italy.
Read Next:
Scout: 'Everton keen on Bacca, Zapata'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Keita Balde, Carlo Jacomuzzi, Carlos Bacca, Duvan Zapata, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Lazio's forward from Senegal Balde Diao Keita celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League playoff football match between Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen, at Olympic stadium in Rome on August 18, 2015
Lazio attacker Keita Balde turns down Everton switch?
 Carlos Bacca of AC Milan is challenged by Lucas Nahuel Castro of AC Chievo Verona during the Serie A match between AC Milan and AC Chievo Verona at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 28, 2015 in Milan, Italy.
Scout: 'Everton keen on Carlos Bacca, Duvan Zapata'
 The Chelsea squad celebrate with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
In full: Premier League 2017-18 fixtures revealed
Shilton backs Everton's Pickford pursuitEverton, Brighton 'interested in Lapadula'Klaassen 'on verge of joining Everton'Everton 'eye Florentin Pogba move'Ross Barkley has no future at Everton?
Everton keen on Chris Smalling?Everton closing in on Pickford signing?Everton 'in talks with Sandro Ramirez'Calvert-Lewin: 'U20s need more game time'Schneiderlin: 'Fourth place the target'
> Everton Homepage
More Lazio News
Lazio's forward from Senegal Balde Diao Keita celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League playoff football match between Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen, at Olympic stadium in Rome on August 18, 2015
Lazio attacker Keita Balde turns down Everton switch?
 Marten de Roon in action for Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Lazio 'planning £9m Marten de Roon bid following Middlesbrough relegation'
 Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates his equaliser during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
Arsenal rival Chelsea, Lazio for Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu?
Anderson: 'I still dream of United move'Inzaghi pens new Lazio deal until 2020Liverpool keen on Keita Balde?Moratta confirms Keita Balde interestUnited to make move for Stefan de Vrij?
Result: Juve win third consecutive Coppa ItaliaKeita's agent denies AC Milan talksWest Ham to replace Bilic with Inzaghi?Chelsea to continue Lucas Biglia pursuit?Report: Man United want Milinkovic-Savic
> Lazio Homepage
More Juventus News
Lazio's forward from Senegal Balde Diao Keita celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League playoff football match between Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen, at Olympic stadium in Rome on August 18, 2015
Lazio attacker Keita Balde turns down Everton switch?
 Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri smiles during the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Juventus and Manchester City FC at Juventus Arena on November 25, 2015
Agent: 'Riccardo Orsolini could leave Juventus on loan'
 A Juventus supporter waves their logo during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Fiorentina at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on February 9, 2013
Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi 'desperate to join Juventus'
Arsenal fail in bid for Juan Cuadrado?Juventus 'open talks for Douglas Costa'Juventus 'consider Riyad Mahrez swoop'Buffon "99.9% certain" of retirement dateBarcelona 'lining up £88m Verratti bid'
Chiellini: 'Bonucci going nowhere'Verratti 'informs PSG of plans to leave'Buffon welcomes Szczesny, Donnarumma linksJuventus linked with N'Zonzi, IniestaChelsea learn asking price for Sandro?
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
 