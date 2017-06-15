Lazio attacker Keita Balde reportedly rejects the opportunity to sign for Everton during the summer transfer window.

Everton have reportedly failed in their attempt to try to sign Lazio attacker Keita Balde.

It has been well documented that the Toffees are keen on making offensive additions during the summer transfer window, but it appears that Keita is one player who will not be moving to Goodison Park.

According to Il Messaggero, Balde has opted to turn down the opportunity to move to Merseyside, despite an offer of £26m being accepted by his club.

It has been claimed that the 22-year-old - who scored 16 goals from 31 Serie A outings this season - is holding out for a transfer to Juventus.

It has been suggested that Everton are placing a lot of focus on Italy's top flight, with scout Carlo Jacomuzzi saying that the club are also looking at AC Milan's Carlos Bacca and Napoli's Duvan Zapata.