New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Davy Klaassen 'agrees personal terms with Everton'

Davy Klaassen of AFC Ajax in action during the UEFA Champion League group stage match between AFC Ajax and Celtic FC held on November 6, 2013
© Getty Images
Everton reportedly agree personal terms with Ajax captain Davy Klaassen ahead of the Dutch international's proposed £26m move to Merseyside.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 15:57 UK

Ajax captain Davy Klaassen has agreed personal terms with Everton ahead of his proposed move to Goodison Park, according to reports.

The Toffees are understood to have made Klaassen one of their key summer transfer targets and have been in negotiations with Ajax over a possible £26m deal for the Dutch international.

The Liverpool Echo now reports that the 24-year-old has agreed a long-term deal on Merseyside, with the switch expected to be completed in the coming days.

Klaassen scored 16 goals for Ajax last season, helping the Amsterdam outfit to the Europa League final and a runners-up place in the Eredivisie.

The midfielder has been with Ajax since the age of 11, coming through the ranks at the club and going on to make almost 200 appearances for the senior side.

Everton have also agreed a fee for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford this week, while talks are understood to be ongoing over a possible move for Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez.

Sandro Ramirez of FC Barcelona in action during the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli on August 6, 2014
Read Next:
Everton 'in talks with Sandro Ramirez'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Davy Klaassen, Jordan Pickford, Sandro Ramirez, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Davy Klaassen of AFC Ajax in action during the UEFA Champion League group stage match between AFC Ajax and Celtic FC held on November 6, 2013
Davy Klaassen 'agrees personal terms with Everton'
 Lazio's forward from Senegal Balde Diao Keita celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League playoff football match between Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen, at Olympic stadium in Rome on August 18, 2015
Lazio attacker Keita Balde turns down Everton switch?
 Carlos Bacca of AC Milan is challenged by Lucas Nahuel Castro of AC Chievo Verona during the Serie A match between AC Milan and AC Chievo Verona at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 28, 2015 in Milan, Italy.
Scout: 'Everton keen on Carlos Bacca, Duvan Zapata'
Shilton backs Everton's Pickford pursuitEverton, Brighton 'interested in Lapadula'In full: Premier League fixtures revealedKlaassen 'on verge of joining Everton'Everton 'eye Florentin Pogba move'
Ross Barkley has no future at Everton?Everton keen on Chris Smalling?Everton closing in on Pickford signing?Everton 'in talks with Sandro Ramirez'Calvert-Lewin: 'U20s need more game time'
> Everton Homepage
More Ajax News
Davy Klaassen of AFC Ajax in action during the UEFA Champion League group stage match between AFC Ajax and Celtic FC held on November 6, 2013
Davy Klaassen 'agrees personal terms with Everton'
 Davy Klaassen of AFC Ajax in action during the UEFA Champion League group stage match between AFC Ajax and Celtic FC held on November 6, 2013
Davy Klaassen 'on verge of joining Everton'
 Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Ronald Koeman decides Ross Barkley has no future at Everton?
Everton 'in talks with Sandro Ramirez'Report: Everton close in on Ajax captainKoeman: 'Ajax should appoint Laudrup'Veltman "unaware" of Tottenham interestSpurs consider move for Joel Veltman?
Dortmund confirm Peter Bosz appointmentAgent: 'No concrete bids for Dolberg'Klaas-Jan Huntelaar re-signs for AjaxSanchez talks up possible Barcelona moveEight United players in EL squad of season
> Ajax Homepage



Tables
 