Ajax captain Davy Klaassen has agreed personal terms with Everton ahead of his proposed move to Goodison Park, according to reports.

The Toffees are understood to have made Klaassen one of their key summer transfer targets and have been in negotiations with Ajax over a possible £26m deal for the Dutch international.

The Liverpool Echo now reports that the 24-year-old has agreed a long-term deal on Merseyside, with the switch expected to be completed in the coming days.

Klaassen scored 16 goals for Ajax last season, helping the Amsterdam outfit to the Europa League final and a runners-up place in the Eredivisie.

The midfielder has been with Ajax since the age of 11, coming through the ranks at the club and going on to make almost 200 appearances for the senior side.

Everton have also agreed a fee for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford this week, while talks are understood to be ongoing over a possible move for Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez.