Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will give Joe Gomez the chance to impress him during pre-season before making a decision over his future, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is understood to be on the radar of a number of clubs, with the likes of Bournemouth, Celtic and Brighton & Hove Albion considering a move for the defender.

Any exit is likely to be a temporary one, but the Liverpool Echo reports that Klopp is planning to have another look at Gomez before deciding whether to send him out on loan.

Klopp is understood to be a fan of Gomez and believes that he still has a long-term future at Anfield, but a string of injuries have stunted his progress since joining the club under Brendan Rodgers in 2015.

The England Under-21 international made just three senior appearances for the Reds last season, all of which came in the FA Cup, but with Lucas Leiva expected to leave the club this summer Klopp is keen for more defensive cover in his squad.