New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Connor Mahoney closing in on Nottingham Forest switch

Connor Mahoney of Blackburn controls the ball during the Under 21 Premier League Cup Final Second Leg match between Southampton and Blackburn Rovers at St Mary's Stadium on April 20, 2015
© Getty Images
Nottingham Forest reportedly win the race to sign Blackburn Rovers winger Connor Mahoney, beating off competition from the likes of Wolves and Celtic.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 22:00 UK

Nottingham Forest have reportedly won the race to sign Connor Mahoney from Blackburn Rovers this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Celtic were also understood to be interested in the 20-year-old winger, who is available on a free transfer following Blackburn's relegation from the Championship.

Mahoney turned down the offer of a contract extension at Ewood Park, and Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray expects the youngster to end up at the City Ground.

"Let's hope he plays a lot of football and becomes a star and helps Forest get to the Premier League," Mowbray is quoted as saying by the Birmingham Mail.

"That's where I hear the rumours might be, but let's wait and see."

Mahoney made 14 Championship appearances for Blackburn last season, but only four of those came from the start of matches.

Connor Mahoney of Blackburn controls the ball during the Under 21 Premier League Cup Final Second Leg match between Southampton and Blackburn Rovers at St Mary's Stadium on April 20, 2015
Read Next:
Three-team battle for Blackburn winger?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Connor Mahoney, Tony Mowbray, Football
Your Comments
More Nottingham Forest News
Connor Mahoney of Blackburn controls the ball during the Under 21 Premier League Cup Final Second Leg match between Southampton and Blackburn Rovers at St Mary's Stadium on April 20, 2015
Connor Mahoney closing in on Nottingham Forest switch
 Connor Mahoney of Blackburn controls the ball during the Under 21 Premier League Cup Final Second Leg match between Southampton and Blackburn Rovers at St Mary's Stadium on April 20, 2015
Three-team battle for Blackburn Rovers winger Connor Mahoney?
 Jason Cummings of Hibernian is shown a yellow card by referee Steven McLean after celebrating scoring the opening goal with his team-mates in front of the Hearts fans in the first half during the Scottish Championship match between Heart of Midlothian F.C
Report: Hibernian striker Jason Cummings on verge of Nottingham Forest move
Evangelos Marinakis completes Forest takeoverForest takeover being assessed by EFLWarburton issues warning to Forest playersNottingham Forest sale "99%" completeBlackburn Rovers relegated to League One
Result: Forest thrash Ipswich to beat the dropTeam News: Two changes for ForestLive Commentary: Forest 3-0 Ipswich - as it happenedLive Coverage: Championship final dayWest Brom monitoring Reds defender Worrall?
> Nottingham Forest Homepage
More Blackburn Rovers News
Connor Mahoney of Blackburn controls the ball during the Under 21 Premier League Cup Final Second Leg match between Southampton and Blackburn Rovers at St Mary's Stadium on April 20, 2015
Connor Mahoney closing in on Nottingham Forest switch
 Connor Mahoney of Blackburn controls the ball during the Under 21 Premier League Cup Final Second Leg match between Southampton and Blackburn Rovers at St Mary's Stadium on April 20, 2015
Three-team battle for Blackburn Rovers winger Connor Mahoney?
 A general view before kick off at The King Power Stadium at the Galpharm Stadium on August 23, 2014
Huddersfield Town avoid punishment for naming 'under-strength' side
Wolves 'bid £3m for Blackburn keeper'Senior resigns from Blackburn boardTony Mowbray to remain at Blackburn RoversMowbray: 'Blackburn must bounce back'Blackburn Rovers relegated to League One
Team News: Blackburn unchanged for final dayLive Coverage: Championship final dayMowbray blasts Wagner for weakened TerriersTeam News: Wolves unchanged against RoversStokes victim of explicit video leak
> Blackburn Rovers Homepage
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Connor Mahoney of Blackburn controls the ball during the Under 21 Premier League Cup Final Second Leg match between Southampton and Blackburn Rovers at St Mary's Stadium on April 20, 2015
Connor Mahoney closing in on Nottingham Forest switch
 A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers complete Roderick Miranda signing
 Connor Mahoney of Blackburn controls the ball during the Under 21 Premier League Cup Final Second Leg match between Southampton and Blackburn Rovers at St Mary's Stadium on April 20, 2015
Three-team battle for Blackburn Rovers winger Connor Mahoney?
Lambert added to Sunderland's wishlist?Jeff Shi becomes Wolves chairmanClough: 'Irvine sale is possible'Wolves, Bristol City in for Emyr Huws?Wolves 'eye young Portuguese striker'
Irvine on radar of five Championship clubs?Chelsea, Arsenal 'tracking Helder Costa'Andy Lonergan keen to leave Wolves?Rangers announce Fabio Cardoso signingJackett to sign Henry for Portsmouth?
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Celtic News
Connor Mahoney of Blackburn controls the ball during the Under 21 Premier League Cup Final Second Leg match between Southampton and Blackburn Rovers at St Mary's Stadium on April 20, 2015
Connor Mahoney closing in on Nottingham Forest switch
 Patrick Roberts celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Celtic face competition from Nice for Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts?
 Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC looks to pass the ball during the international friendly match between Adelaide United and Liverpool FC at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2015
Jurgen Klopp 'still undecided on Joe Gomez future'
Celtic make improved bid for Jonny Hayes?Leigh Griffiths planning on Celtic stayThree-team battle for Blackburn winger?Griffiths on Newcastle, West Brom radar?Three-way battle for Liverpool's Gomez?
Ambrose seals permanent Hibs dealAberdeen tell Celtic to up Hayes offer?Butcher: 'Brown could impress in England'Jonny Hayes flattered by Celtic interestTierney given green light to face England
> Celtic Homepage



Tables
 