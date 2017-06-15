Nottingham Forest have reportedly won the race to sign Connor Mahoney from Blackburn Rovers this summer.
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Celtic were also understood to be interested in the 20-year-old winger, who is available on a free transfer following Blackburn's relegation from the Championship.
Mahoney turned down the offer of a contract extension at Ewood Park, and Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray expects the youngster to end up at the City Ground.
"Let's hope he plays a lot of football and becomes a star and helps Forest get to the Premier League," Mowbray is quoted as saying by the Birmingham Mail.
"That's where I hear the rumours might be, but let's wait and see."
Mahoney made 14 Championship appearances for Blackburn last season, but only four of those came from the start of matches.