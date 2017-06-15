Nottingham Forest reportedly win the race to sign Blackburn Rovers winger Connor Mahoney, beating off competition from the likes of Wolves and Celtic.

Nottingham Forest have reportedly won the race to sign Connor Mahoney from Blackburn Rovers this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Celtic were also understood to be interested in the 20-year-old winger, who is available on a free transfer following Blackburn's relegation from the Championship.

Mahoney turned down the offer of a contract extension at Ewood Park, and Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray expects the youngster to end up at the City Ground.

"Let's hope he plays a lot of football and becomes a star and helps Forest get to the Premier League," Mowbray is quoted as saying by the Birmingham Mail.

"That's where I hear the rumours might be, but let's wait and see."

Mahoney made 14 Championship appearances for Blackburn last season, but only four of those came from the start of matches.