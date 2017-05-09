New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Wolverhampton Wanderers 'bid £3m for Blackburn Rovers keeper'

Jason Steele of Blackburn Rovers in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City at Ewood Park on February 24, 2015
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly lodge a bid of £3m for Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Jason Steele.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 18:59 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly made a bid of £3m for Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Jason Steele.

The 26-year-old still has one year remaining on his current deal at Ewood Park, but Rovers owners Venky's are keen to rebalance squad finances by offloading players following their relegation to League One at the weekend.

Wolves are thought to be in the market for competition for first-choice stopper Carl Ikeme this summer, having been forced to call upon the previously-untested youngster Harry Burgoyne at several points this season.

Steele's current salary of £6,000 a week would be no problem for Paul Lambert's side, who are backed by wealthy Chinese firm Fosun, although the reported transfer offer of £3m is significantly higher than the £950,000 Rovers paid to acquire him from Middlesbrough three years ago.

Lambert has previously indicated that he is aiming to bring in several new faces this summer at the same time as trimming his 30-plus squad down to around 23 players.

The ex-Blackburn boss previously turned to his old club in the January transfer window, when he brought wantaway winger Ben Marshall to Molineux in a £1.2m deal.

Steele was a virtual ever-present over the course of Rovers' final Championship campaign with 41 league appearances, although he was relegated to the bench for the final three games as Tony Mowbray's men made an unsuccessful last-minute bid to beat the drop.

Carl Ikeme of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the npower Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Barnsley at Molineux on August 21, 2012
Read Next:
Wolves monitoring Ikeme ahead of Cardiff clash
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jason Steele, Carl Ikeme, Harry Burgoyne, Paul Lambert, Tony Mowbray, Ben Marshall, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Jason Steele of Blackburn Rovers in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City at Ewood Park on February 24, 2015
Wolverhampton Wanderers 'bid £3m for Blackburn Rovers keeper'
 Dave Edwards in action for Wolves in January 2015
Dave Edwards: 'Wolverhampton Wanderers on an upward curve'
 Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Paul Lambert tips Wolverhampton Wanderers' Bright Enobakhare to fulfill potential
Lambert: 'Big job needed at Wolves'Team News: Marshall absent for WolvesLive Coverage: Championship final dayPaul Lambert: 'I have targets in mind'Paul Lambert: 'Wolves need shaking up'
Lambert hints at striker exit in summerLambert: 'Wolves will be better next year'Lambert: 'I will focus on British signings'Wagner: 'Playoffs a big achievement'Result: Huddersfield Town clinch playoff spot
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Blackburn Rovers News
Jason Steele of Blackburn Rovers in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City at Ewood Park on February 24, 2015
Wolverhampton Wanderers 'bid £3m for Blackburn Rovers keeper'
 Coventry City Manager Tony Mowbray looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Coventry City at The County Ground on October 24, 2015
Tony Mowbray to remain at Blackburn Rovers
 A general view of a corner flag before the Pre Season Friendly match between Blackburn Rovers and Everton FC at Ewood Park on July 27, 2013
Blackburn Rovers confirm Paul Senior resignation
Mowbray: 'Blackburn must bounce back'Blackburn Rovers relegated to League OneTeam News: Blackburn unchanged for final dayLive Coverage: Championship final dayMowbray blasts Wagner for weakened Terriers
Team News: Wolves unchanged against RoversStokes victim of explicit video leakMowbray 'hugely frustrated' by Norwich drawSlavisa Jokanovic: "Everything is open"Blackburn miss out on Celtic defender
> Blackburn Rovers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
 