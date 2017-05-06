New Transfer Talk header

Paul Lambert: 'I have targets in mind'

Wolves manager the mighty Paul Lambert poses with his well-deserved Championship manager of the month award for March 2017
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert reveals that he has already "identified" his summer transfer targets.
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert has revealed that he has already "identified" his targets for this summer.

The Midlands side were acquired by wealthy Chinese firm Fosun International last summer and went on to bring in 12 players over the course of six weeks, most of whom are now surplus to requirements.

With the club's Championship status for next season assured, Lambert has already begun work on plans for a huge summer overhaul that will see him bring in several new faces while trimming his 30-plus squad down to around 23 players.

"The meetings have been good. We've identified people that will hopefully come in and help us," Lambert told the Express & Star. "Jeff (Shi, Fosun director) has been great, I've no issue at all. What's happened in the past has happened, no problem. We're in the league again and this summer we have to get it going.

"Will I get a break? Not so sure! It's important you get everything done here first, that's my concentration, to try and strengthen the club. If we do that we'll be in a better place come the start of the season.

"We need players to help. You've got to have a freshness to it, that's vital to the club and the supporters as well. A lot of lads have been here a number of years and they've carried the shirt along the way, as they say, but they need a wee bit of help.

"It's up to us and the club to get them in. You've got a rough idea of what way you want to play and it's important to build a close-knit team."

Lambert has previously hinted that he will focus on targeting British players with Championship experience this summer.

Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Paul Lambert: 'Wolverhampton Wanderers needs shaking up'
Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Paul Lambert hints at Paul Gladon exit in summer
Paul Lambert: 'Wolverhampton Wanderers will be better next year'
