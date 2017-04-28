Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert hints that he will look for players with experience in British football when he enters the transfer market in the summer.

The Championship side are expected to be busy ahead of next season, with Lambert being required to trim the squad at Molineux, but he will also be provided with funds to strengthen his group of players.

However, despite the success of the likes of Helder Costa and Ivan Cavaleiro, Lambert wants to bring in players who are familiar with the English game.

The 47-year-old told the Express & Star: "I will look at the domestic league because there's good players here. If you look at people's games record, if they can play more than 35 games and you get most of those right you get a really strong squad and you can churn them out and play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday.

"You look at [Ben] Marshall and [Andreas] Weimann, they're used to playing in these games and they've set a really high standard. Dave Edwards, Conor Coady, Danny Batth, they're all used to it and they've played a lot of games.

"Mike Williamson and Richard Stearman have come in, they know the league, they're experienced, Nouha Dicko knows it, Doc (Matt Doherty) has done it, is robust and hardly missed a game, you get more of them to help because we need it."

Wolves currently sit in 15th place in the league table.